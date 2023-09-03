Gaston County Mugshots September 2nd

1/22 Gaston County Mugshots

2/22 Glenda Perkins – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Cocaine – Drving While License Revoked

3/22 Sharmont Morton – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle

4/22 Jeremy Miller – Driving While Impaired

5/22 Billy Joe – First Degree Murder



6/22 Brian McBride – Drving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked – Open Container – Failure Maintain – Seat Belt

7/22 Auburn Lackey – Failure To Appear In Court

8/22 Gary Johnson – Failue To Misdemeanor

9/22 James Heath – Driving While Impaired

10/22 Donald Hawkins – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances



11/22 Brooke Gaines – Possession Meth – Second Degree Trespass – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

12/22 Devanta Friday – Possession Schedule II – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

13/22 Jamal Drake – Failure To Appear In Court

14/22 William Davis – Indecent Exposure

15/22 Keely Cunningham – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances



16/22 Steve Cooke – False Police Officer

17/22 Brian Carter – Driving While License Revoked

18/22 Justin Camp – Assault Handicapped – Resist Public Officer

19/22 Haley Bryson – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

20/22 Brian Bsucom – Habitual Larceny



21/22 Getrudis Barahona-DubonDezaldiva – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving – No License

22/22 Brian Armstrong – Assault On A Female – Threats Comunicating













































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, September 2nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.