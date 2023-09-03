Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 2nd

1/32 Elirica Nixon – Simple Assault – Assault Govenent Official

2/32 Tavared Moses – Driving While Impaired – Speeding

3/32 Deavonti Moore – Assault On A Female – Communicaton Threats

4/32 Michelle Melin – Drivng While Impaired

5/32 Brian McFadden – Resisting Public Officer



6/32 Jamarcus McCloud – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Fugitive In Other State

7/32 Stequavious Martin – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny

8/32 JB Jones – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motro Vehicle

9/32 Kyntaryus Jackson – Attempted First Degree Burglary – Felony Conspiracy

10/32 Kalim Hughes – Assault On A Female



11/32 Nehemiah Hudson – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

12/32 Lamont Hudson – Injury To Real Property

13/32 Adrian Hill – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Communication Threats

14/32 Randi Hildbrand – Driving While Impaired

15/32 Mirisha Martinez-Hernandez – Misdemeanor Larceny



16/32 D’Andre Harris – Assault On Female

17/32 Michael Hall – Breaking/Enter Terrorize: Injure

18/32 Daniel Gonzales – Driving While Impaired

19/32 Matthew Fowler – Felony Larceny

20/32 Julia Fiorillo – Simple Assault



21/32 Daron Early – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

22/32 Joshua Dover – Probation Violation

23/32 Michael Cook – Driving While Impaired – Carrying Concealed Weapon

24/32 Rashard Brown – Driving While Impaired

25/32 Khalic Brown – Breaking Or Entering



26/32 Shavette Brevard – Simple Assault –Injury To Personal Property

27/32 Tosheen Bowden – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

28/32 Joseph Bitel – Driving While Impaired

29/32 Johnathan Bedrosian. – Assault On A Government Official

30/32 Carlyle Arnold – Fugitive In Other State



31/32 Trrie Aiken – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

32/32 Marion Aiken – Possession Of Cocaine – Carrying Conealed Weapon

































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from September 2nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.