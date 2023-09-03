Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 2nd
1/32
Elirica Nixon – Simple Assault – Assault Govenent Official
2/32
Tavared Moses – Driving While Impaired – Speeding
3/32
Deavonti Moore – Assault On A Female – Communicaton Threats
4/32
Michelle Melin – Drivng While Impaired
5/32
Brian McFadden – Resisting Public Officer
6/32
Jamarcus McCloud – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Felony Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Fugitive In Other State
7/32
Stequavious Martin – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
8/32
JB Jones – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motro Vehicle
9/32
Kyntaryus Jackson – Attempted First Degree Burglary – Felony Conspiracy
10/32
Kalim Hughes – Assault On A Female
11/32
Nehemiah Hudson – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
12/32
Lamont Hudson – Injury To Real Property
13/32
Adrian Hill – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Communication Threats
14/32
Randi Hildbrand – Driving While Impaired
15/32
Mirisha Martinez-Hernandez – Misdemeanor Larceny
16/32
D’Andre Harris – Assault On Female
17/32
Michael Hall – Breaking/Enter Terrorize: Injure
18/32
Daniel Gonzales – Driving While Impaired
19/32
Matthew Fowler – Felony Larceny
20/32
Julia Fiorillo – Simple Assault
21/32
Daron Early – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
22/32
Joshua Dover – Probation Violation
23/32
Michael Cook – Driving While Impaired – Carrying Concealed Weapon
24/32
Rashard Brown – Driving While Impaired
25/32
Khalic Brown – Breaking Or Entering
26/32
Shavette Brevard – Simple Assault –Injury To Personal Property
27/32
Tosheen Bowden – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
28/32
Joseph Bitel – Driving While Impaired
29/32
Johnathan Bedrosian. – Assault On A Government Official
30/32
Carlyle Arnold – Fugitive In Other State
31/32
Trrie Aiken – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
32/32
Marion Aiken – Possession Of Cocaine – Carrying Conealed Weapon
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from September 2nd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.