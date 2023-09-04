Eyes On A Tropical Disturbance That Could Soon Become Lee

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







WCCB Charlotte’s weather team is keeping a close eye on ‘Invest 95L’ which is currently between the Lesser Antilles and Africa.

With warm waters and low wind shear, environmental and atmospheric conditions are conducive for development. The National Hurricane Center has now increased the chance for development to 100%.

In terms of intensity, both the GFS (American) and the European models show this becoming a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean.

It is still too early to know where this system will go, but models do show a northward turn before reaching the United States. That is not set in stone though! IF this system did reach the United States, it is still 10-12 days away.

This week, no tropical systems will impact the United States!