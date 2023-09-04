Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 3rd
-
1/16
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
-
2/16
Amahd Whitaker– Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
3/16
Glenn Scott – Driving While Impaired
-
4/16
Deaquino Santigago – Driving While Impaired
-
5/16
Cedric Reid – Driving While Impaired
-
-
6/16
Matthew Raplee – Second Degree Trespassing
-
7/16
Angel Ochoa-Zuniga – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Driving While Impaired
-
8/16
Ricky Nelson – Driving While Impaired
-
9/16
jorge Monterroza-Gomez – Assalt0 With A Deadly Weapon – Communucating Threats – Injury To Real Property
-
10/16
Joe Mcdonald – Driving While Impaired – Carrying Concelaed Weapon
-
-
11/16
Shaleana Johnson – Assalt With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property
-
12/16
Kleafe Higgd – Resisting Public Officer
-
13/16
Dwayne Davis – Larceny By Employee
-
14/16
Donald Clinton – Possession Of Cocaine
-
15/16
Cristofer Caballero-Gonzalez – Driving While Impaired
-
-
16/16
James Brown – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Larceny
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, September 3rd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.