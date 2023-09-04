Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 3rd

1/16 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/16 Amahd Whitaker– Carrying Concealed Weapon

3/16 Glenn Scott – Driving While Impaired

4/16 Deaquino Santigago – Driving While Impaired

5/16 Cedric Reid – Driving While Impaired



6/16 Matthew Raplee – Second Degree Trespassing

7/16 Angel Ochoa-Zuniga – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Driving While Impaired

8/16 Ricky Nelson – Driving While Impaired

9/16 jorge Monterroza-Gomez – Assalt0 With A Deadly Weapon – Communucating Threats – Injury To Real Property

10/16 Joe Mcdonald – Driving While Impaired – Carrying Concelaed Weapon



11/16 Shaleana Johnson – Assalt With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property

12/16 Kleafe Higgd – Resisting Public Officer

13/16 Dwayne Davis – Larceny By Employee

14/16 Donald Clinton – Possession Of Cocaine

15/16 Cristofer Caballero-Gonzalez – Driving While Impaired



16/16 James Brown – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Larceny

































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, September 3rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.