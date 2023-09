Gaston County Mugshots September 4th

1/27 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/27 Abel Cruz–Maldonado – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/27 Barbara Aiken – Cocaine, Possess – License, No Operators

4/27 Brent McClure – Assault, Female

5/27 Cesar Roca–Juarez – DWI – License, No Operators



6/27 Christie Sharpe – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Sch IV, Possess, Simple

7/27 Christopher Bell – Assault, Female – Injury, Personal Property

8/27 Christopher Huckabee – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Drive Wrong Way – One Way DOT

9/27 Crystal Guffey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/27 Daniel Chapman – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/27 Deborah Ballew – Trespass, 2nd Degree

12/27 Fred Bittle – Sch I, Possess – Possess Stolen Property – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area

13/27 Jaquavious Mungro – Obtain Property False Pretense – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

14/27 Jennifer Millard – Failure To Appear, Felony

15/27 Jerard Reid – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/27 Jessica Lambert – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/27 John Barkley – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/27 Joseph Vickers – Assault, Female

19/27 Miranda Vazquez – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/27 Montrez Hopkins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/27 Octavious Wallace – Handgun, Concealed Permit Violation

22/27 Paul Taylor – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Resist Public Officer

23/27 Pauline Bell – Cocaine, Possess – Possess, Prison:Jail

24/27 Ryan Marsh – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Break:Enter – Resist Public Officer

25/27 Stanley Lopez – Larceny, Motor Vehicle



26/27 Steven Eddington – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer

27/27 Travis Baxter – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle – Fict:Alt Title: Reg Card:Tag























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, September 4th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.