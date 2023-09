Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 4th

1/50 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/50 Aaron Moss – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

3/50 Adajeon Magazine–Izzarad – Flee:Elude Arrest – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

4/50 Afton Everett – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Felony Possession Sch I CS – Stolen Goods – Possession Of

5/50 Akia Richardson–Mckinnie – Simple Assault



6/50 Aleysha Cannon – Simple Assault

7/50 Annmarie Illicete – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

8/50 Anthony Pratchett – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal – Trespass On RR Right Of Way

9/50 Arthur Blake – Assault On A Female

10/50 Benjamin Westmoreland – Felony Possession Sch I CS – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



11/50 Bryant Mccullough – Misdemeanor Larceny – DR:Allow Reg Plate Not Display – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

12/50 Charles Anderson – Felony Larceny

13/50 Derek Haymore – AWDW Intent To Kill

14/50 Domonique Ford – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

15/50 Dondre Lowery – PWIMSD Sch II CS – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Possess Sch III CS



16/50 Ebay Bell – Simple Affray

17/50 Ernest Taylor – Assault On A Female – Embezzlement

18/50 Esvin Morales–Perez – Assault On A Female

19/50 Gary Bell – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

20/50 Gorden Fleming – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Drive After Consuming <21



21/50 Isaiah Sanders – Assault On A Female

22/50 Izevbuwa Inneh – Driving While Impaired

23/50 J’Marcus Bohannon–Blue – Assault By Strangulation

24/50 Jacoby Thomas – Simple Assault

25/50 James Ennis – Sch II – Trafficking In Cocaine – Misdemeanor Child Abuse



26/50 Jamir Williams – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

27/50 Jerry Ortiz–Diaz – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

28/50 Joshua Boyd – Assault And Battery – Communicating Threats

29/50 Joshua Stinson – Second Degree Trespass

30/50 Juan Dominguez–Casiano – Driving While Impaired



31/50 Kayla Jefferson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

32/50 Keona Phillips – Simple Assault

33/50 Larry Burton – Flee:Elude Arrest

34/50 Malcolm Miller – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer

35/50 Matthew Yow – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple Assault



36/50 Michael Bailey – Second Degree Trespass

37/50 Neagoe Mihaela–Anuta – Misdemeanor Larceny

38/50 Osman Abelar–Rubio – Assault On A Female

39/50 Pleshette Caldwell – Simple Assault

40/50 Reginald Blow – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off



41/50 Shawntay Streater – Injury To Real Property

42/50 Stephen Taylor – Break:Enter Terorize:Injure – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

43/50 Summer Williston – Simple Assault

44/50 Tahjae Wilburn – Simple Assault

45/50 Taysha Torres – Driving While Impaired



46/50 Tinya Harley – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

47/50 Trayon Glover – Assault On A Female – DV Protective Order Violation

48/50 Tristan Strickland – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

49/50 Wesley Guerra – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

50/50 William Barksdale – Breaking Or Entering





































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, September 4th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.