Tropical Depression 13 Forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression 13 has formed in the Central Atlantic. It is located about 1400 miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles. It has sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving to the WNW at 15 mph.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting that this system will become a tropical storm within the next 12-24 hours. The next name on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Basin list is Lee.

TD 13 will move into an environment that will aid in rapid development. It will likely become a hurricane by the end of the week and it is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane by teh ned of the weekend. Sea surface temperatures are well above average and wind shear is minimal as it tracks toward the Leeward Islands. It is forecast to become a hurricane within a few days and a major hurricane by the end of the week.

Will this storm impact the East Coast?

As of now, model trends have this storm turning north as it approaches the southeast early next week. A trough will help guide the storm to the north. However, it is far too early to not have any concerns about this storm. If this storm does not strengthen as quickly as it is forecast it may not turn as quickly to the north. It will be something to watch closely over the next week.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 10PM 9/4

WCCB Charlotte’s weather team is keeping a close eye on ‘Invest 95L’ which is currently between the Lesser Antilles and Africa.

With warm waters and low wind shear, environmental and atmospheric conditions are conducive for development. The National Hurricane Center has now increased the chance for development to 100%.

In terms of intensity, both the GFS (American) and the European models show this becoming a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean.

It is still too early to know where this system will go, but models do show a northward turn before reaching the United States. That is not set in stone though! IF this system did reach the United States, it is still 10-12 days away.

This week, no tropical systems will impact the United States!