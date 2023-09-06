Gaston County Mugshots September 5th
Gaston County Mugshots
Barry Bailey – Probation Violation
Benny Brooks – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bobby Penny – Manslaughter, Voluntary
Brandon Philbeck – Habeas Corpus
Carlos Washington – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Christian Jenkins – Telephone, Misuse of 911 System
Crystal Barnes – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Demichel Durham – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Devance Bellamy – Marijuana, Possess = 0.5 oz – Resist Public Officer
Devlin Adams – DWI – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle
Dupree Thompson – Habeas Corpus
Gerald McManus – Traffick Methamphetamine – Resist Public Officer
Gregory Young – Failure to Appear Misdemeanor
Helen Warren – Habeas Corpus
Hitachi White – Parole Warrant
James Clay – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Jennifer Robinson – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Johnathan Crosthwai – Injury, Personal Property – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Joyce Nixon – Accessory, After the Fact
Karen Rhoden – Probation Violation – Resist Public Officer
Latonya Chambers – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Lester Townsend – Habeas Corpus
Michael Loviolette – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch VI, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphermalia – DWLR Not Imapired Rev – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light
Misty Ware – Probation Violation
Nevada Clinton – Assault, Female
Nicholas Keziah – Assault, Simple – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Rachel Causby – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Sasha Simpson – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Shilo Davis – DWI, DWLR Impaired Rev – Seat Belt, Driver
Walter Jones – Probation violation, Other County
William White – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Weapon, Carry Concealed
Zharia Lipscomb – Break:Enter – Trespass, 1st Degree
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, September 5th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.