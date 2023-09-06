Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 5th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Adajeon Magazine–Izzard – Obtain Property False Pretense
Andres Duran–Aguayo – Assault on a Female
Anthony Graham – Breaking and or Entering – Larceny after Break:Enter
Anthony Martin – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Kidnapping-Second Degree – Simple Assault
Barry Smith – Felony Conspiracy – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Simple Possess SCH VI CS
Billy Jenkins – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Blaire Black – PWIMSD SCH I CS – PWIMSD SCH II CS
Blake Ferguson – Discharge Firearm in City – Breaking or Entering – Injury to Personal Property
Brian Chavarria – Assault on a Female – Simple Assault
Carneal Robinson – Felony Possession of Cocaine – Possession of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Charles Browne – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Charles Drayton – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Open Container Alcohol Viol – Driving While Impaired
Charles Sturdivant – Mal Conduct By Prisoner:Throw – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer
Chris Medina – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Chris Williams – Breaking and or Entering (F) – Injury to Personal Property – Harassing Phone Call
Christopher Bryant – Felony Larceny
Cody Lopez – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Corey Sanders – Second Degree Trespass
Cyreeta Ponder – Obtain Property False Pretense
21/73
Darwin Pinto–Milla – Assault on a Female
Deja Brown – Simple Assault
Detronn Alston – Flee:Elude Arrest – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Hit:Run
Dominic Ortizbrown – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fail to Wear Seat Belt-Driver
Donna Sherard – Assault With a Deadly Weapon
Dshaun Robinson – Felony Larceny – Possession of Burglary Tools – Possess Heroin
Edmund Wright – Misdemeanor Larceny
Francis Mahatha – Misdemeanor Larceny – Communicating Threats
Garian Earl – H:I Felony Probation Violation
Guy Mbanyamsig – Second Degree Trespass
Harold Poindexter – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Iesha Egbert – Identity Theft – DWLR Not Imapired Rev – Communicating Threats
Izaiah Thomas – Driving While Impaired
Jason Oxendine – Traffic in Methamphetamine – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Javone Sellers – Larceny of Motor Vehicle (Felony) – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy
Jaylen Robinson – AWDW Intent to Kill – Possession of Firearm By Felon – DV Protective Order Violation
Jermerik Garmon – Assault on a Female
Jerome Cooks – Trafficking, Opium or Heroin
Jerrez Lynch – AWDWIKISI
John Alexander – Burglary – First Degree – Breaking and or Entering – Sexual Battery
Jonathan Jones – Robberty with Dangerous Weapon – Indecent Exposure
Jordan Williams – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Open Container Alcohol Viol – DR:Allow Reg Plate Not Display
Jose Cervantes – Robberty with Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy
Juan Romero – Misdemeanor Larceny
Keiliah Godfrey – Fail to Report Accident
Kelton Stone–Lewis – Attempted Larceny (F) – Felony Conspiracy
Kyntaryius Jackson – Parole Violation
Lashawna Guy – Obtain Property False Pretense
Matthew Franklin – IV-D Non-Support of Child
Maurice Patton – AWDW Intent to Kill – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possession of Firearm By Felon
Maya Carpenter – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle – Simple Assault
Melisa Canizales – Obtain Property False Pretense – Fail to Work After Paid
Mustafa Wilson – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Myreon Bennett – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Domestic Criminal Trespass – DV Protective Order Violation
Patrick Peterson – Misuse of 911 System
Paul Faines – Simple Assault
Philip Lonnen – C:S-SCH VI-Posses – Maintain VEH:DWELL:PLACE
Quentin Williamson – Felony Possession of Cocaine – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possession of Firearm By Felon
Reginald Smalls – Second Degree Trespass
Reginald Taylor – Urinate in Public:Defecate in Public
Renard Edwards – Probation Violation – Felony Larceny
Ricky Brown – Injury to Personal Property
Roberto Lopez – Simple Possess SCH VI CS – IV-D Non-Support of Child
Rosanna Pomicter – Driving While Impaired
Roy Gilliland – Assualt on a Female – Communicating Threats
Shaheem Williams – Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
Shane Ardner – H:I Felony Probation Violation – Felony Larceny – Injury to Personal Property
Terrance Hunter – Embezzlement
Tracie Famber – Embezzlement
Trent Thomas – DV Protective Order Violation
Tyrin Smith – Driving While Impaired
Xavier Farmer – Sexaul Battery – Indecent Exposure
Xzavin Sutton – Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle – Attempted Larceny
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, September 5th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.