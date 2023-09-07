Gaston County Mugshots September 6th

1/41 Gaston County Mugshots

2/41 Amy Stronger – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor

3/41 Calvin Womick – Habeas Corpus

4/41 Cassie Williams – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Stolen Property

5/41 Charity Warren – Obscenity, Disseminate – Obtain Property False Pretense



6/41 Christopher Sanders – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

7/41 Christopher Townsend – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure to Appear, Felony

8/41 Daisy Thompson – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor

9/41 Dennis Turk – Habeas Corpus

10/41 Dustin Lipscomb – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny – Larceny – Misdemeanor



11/41 Eric Brice – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev

12/41 Erick Cueva Vasquez – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area

13/41 Gandre Wash – Probation Violation

14/41 Gregory Bagwell – Sch II Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

15/41 Heather McCaskill – Sch II, Possess



16/41 Jacob Peacock – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor

17/41 Jacob Tilley – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor

18/41 James Huffstickler – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:sell:del – Resist Public Officer

19/41 Jaquan Davis – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor

20/41 Jatres Spencer – Domestic Violence Protectoin Order – Contempt, Criminal



21/41 Jeffery Martin – Trespass, 1st Degree

22/41 Jessica Henson – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor

23/41 Joel Puckett – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor – Firearm, Carry concealed – Possess Methamphetamine

24/41 Jon–Eric Mitchell – Obtain Property False Pretense – Fraud, Financial Card

25/41 Jonathan Jones – Probation Violation



26/41 Jose Gutierrez–Nabor – Possess Methamphetamine – Firearm Carry Concealed – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

27/41 Justin Pentecost – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch III, Possess, Simple

28/41 Kelly Dailey – Possess Methamphetamine – Heroin, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

29/41 Makenzie Erwin – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor

30/41 Malinda Bolen – Probation Violation, Other County – Sch I, Posess – Resist Public Officer



31/41 Margaret Cook – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

32/41 Marteno Carroll – Habeas Corpus

33/41 Matthew Barber – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor

34/41 Megan Sauls – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

35/41 Michael Gafford – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor



36/41 Michael Lynch – Failure to Appear, Felony – Sch VI, Possess

37/41 Rashaun Merritt – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor

38/41 Robert Deputy – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor

39/41 Romeal Brice – Heroin, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch IV, Possess

40/41 Terry Ghorley – Habeas Corpus



41/41 Timothy Hendricks – Heroin, Possess – Escapee, Harbor – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



















































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, September 6th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.