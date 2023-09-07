Gaston County Mugshots September 6th
Amy Stronger – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Calvin Womick – Habeas Corpus
Cassie Williams – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Possess Stolen Property
Charity Warren – Obscenity, Disseminate – Obtain Property False Pretense
-
Christopher Sanders – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher Townsend – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure to Appear, Felony
Daisy Thompson – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Dennis Turk – Habeas Corpus
Dustin Lipscomb – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny – Larceny – Misdemeanor
Eric Brice – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev
Erick Cueva Vasquez – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area
Gandre Wash – Probation Violation
Gregory Bagwell – Sch II Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Heather McCaskill – Sch II, Possess
Jacob Peacock – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Jacob Tilley – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
James Huffstickler – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:sell:del – Resist Public Officer
Jaquan Davis – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Jatres Spencer – Domestic Violence Protectoin Order – Contempt, Criminal
-
Jeffery Martin – Trespass, 1st Degree
Jessica Henson – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Joel Puckett – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor – Firearm, Carry concealed – Possess Methamphetamine
Jon–Eric Mitchell – Obtain Property False Pretense – Fraud, Financial Card
Jonathan Jones – Probation Violation
-
Jose Gutierrez–Nabor – Possess Methamphetamine – Firearm Carry Concealed – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Justin Pentecost – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch III, Possess, Simple
Kelly Dailey – Possess Methamphetamine – Heroin, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Makenzie Erwin – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Malinda Bolen – Probation Violation, Other County – Sch I, Posess – Resist Public Officer
Margaret Cook – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Marteno Carroll – Habeas Corpus
Matthew Barber – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Megan Sauls – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Michael Gafford – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Michael Lynch – Failure to Appear, Felony – Sch VI, Possess
Rashaun Merritt – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Robert Deputy – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Romeal Brice – Heroin, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch IV, Possess
Terry Ghorley – Habeas Corpus
Timothy Hendricks – Heroin, Possess – Escapee, Harbor – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, September 6th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.