Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 6th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Aaron Biggs – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Aaron Reeves–Miller – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Alev Atac – Misdemeanor Larceny
Anakita Perez – AWDWIKISI – Felony Conspiracy
Anthony Ford – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Felony Conspiracy
Anthony Redding – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Possession of Cocaine – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Benjamin Westmoreland – Resisting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny
Cesar Catalan – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Chandra Andrews – Disorderly Conduct
Chastin Gatewood – C:S-SCH VI-P:W:I:S:D
Christopher Cherastall – Assault Phy Inj Emergency PRSN – Resisting Public Officer – Assault Govt Official:Emply
Cindy Miramontes – Simple Assault
Craig Sherman – Parole Violation
Darron Hathorn – Assault by Strangulation – Assault On a Female
Davoine Mackey – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Covering:Disguising Reg Plate – License Plate Frame:Cover Viol
Dazarion Jordan – Parole Violation
Dennis Galo – Reckless Driving to Endanger
Deperrius Digsby – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop – Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
Desmond Wilson – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Dewayne Chavis – Assault on a Female – Injury to Personal Property – Probation Violation
Dexter Thomas – DV Protective Order Violation – Harassing Phone Call
Diamond Brown – Simple Assault – Cyberstalking
Felicia Morrison – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving to Endanger – Speeding
Geral Stout – Misdemeanor Larceny
Issie Wallace – Driving While Impaired
James McCracken – Fail to Work After Paid – Assault on a Female – Injury to Personal Property
James Peterson – Intoxicated and Disruptive
Jemell Bedward – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possession of Firearm By Felon – Possess Stolen Firearm
Justin May – Simple Assault
Jzabri Gaither – Communicating Threats – Assault By Pointing a Gun
Kenny Watts – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Kevin Euceda – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Kevin Oxendine – Driving While Impaired
Kharajarri Foster – C:S-SCHI II-Sell Cocaine – C:S-SCHII-Deliver Cocaine – PWISD Cocaine
Korde Tuttle – Assault on a Female
Korie Jackson – DV Protective Order Violation
Lajuan Dupont – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Lataro Pittman – Assault and Battery – Communicating Threats
Leon Dent – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Lionel Boyd – Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny
Malcolm Roundtree – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Nonsupport Child
Maria Bynum – Common Law Robbery
Martaijah Jackson – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam – No Operator’s License
Matthew Arcos – Embezzlement
Nicolas Deleon – Simple Assault
Oscar Sanchez–Cabuto – Trafficking, Opium or Heroine – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Trafficking Methamphetamine
Osco Jackson – Possession of Firearm By Felon – AWDWIKISI – Felony Conspiracy
Ruben Johnson – Assault on a Female
Shardae Fields – Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Fraud – Identity Theft
Shareena Sweat – Assault By Strangulation
Shawn Moser – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Stequavious Martin – Probation Violation
Tavius Smith – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Terry Sarratt – Breaking and or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
Timothy Newman – DV Protective Order Violation – Communicating Threats – Harassing Phone Call
Trent Thomas – DV Protective Order Violation
Trevor Salley – Trespass-First Degree
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, September 6th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.