Watch This Year’s 77th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade On WCCB Charlotte’s CW

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time in its 77-year history, the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade has a new way for the Carolinas and beyond to be part of the tradition, joy, and magic.

Beverly Bahakel, President and CEO of WCCB and Bahakel Entertainment said, “For the past 75 years, my family has been a big part of Charlotte’s growth into a beautiful, metropolitan city. My father was part of the investment team that brought the Charlotte Hornets to the Queen City. And today, I am proud to announce that our WCCB family will broadcast and stream this year’s Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade.” Bahakel added, “This is my hometown. It’s our hometown and we love serving our community. What better way to do that, than to join Charlotte Center City Partners to welcome the holiday season with this exciting parade on WCCB!”

WCCB will air the parade live and have a multitude of other ways to watch the parade. Their teams have already begun creating innovative ways to make the television and in-person experience exceptional. “We are proud to welcome the WCCB team into our Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade family,” said Robert Krumbine, Chief Creative Officer for Charlotte Center City Partners, and Executive Producer of the Parade.

1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13



6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13



11/13

12/13

13/13



























“They have deep experience with a live production-to-live television. They are extraordinarily creative.” Celebrating this beloved tradition is something the teams at WCCB, Charlotte Center City Partners and Novant Health value and take seriously. Their goal is to produce the best Parade in its 77-year history.

“As we prepare to celebrate the 77th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade I’m reminded of the rich history and traditions that the Parade brings to our community,” said Saad Ehtisham, senior vice president and president Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health’s Greater Charlotte Market.

“We are proud of our continued partnership as title sponsor of the Parade and look forward to kicking off a healthy holiday season!”

As always, the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade will feature local, regional, and national talent and performers as well as the community’s favorite floats, larger-than-life balloons, marching bands, and dance units. It makes Charlotte a destination for the Carolinas to come together and kick off the holiday season.

“We are excited about this new partnership and next chapter for this rich tradition in Uptown Charlotte,” said Michael Smith, president and CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners. “The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off the holiday season with an incredibly diverse gathering of our neighbors from across our community and region to share the magic of music, floats and community.”

The 77 th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade will light up the night on Tryon Street on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, November 22 at 5:45pm. Tickets for VIP seating go on sale October 1.

About the Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade

The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade is a Charlotte tradition that dates back to 1947. The Parade takes place each year in Uptown Charlotte as the

official kick-off to the holiday season. In 2012, it was named by U.S. News & World Report as one of America's Best Thanksgiving Parades. For more information, visit www.novanthealththanksgivingparade.com.

About WCCB/Bahakel Communications

WCCB WCCB-TV is the CW affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina. The station is owned by Bahakel Communications, Ltd. also based in Charlotte. Bahakel Communications is family-owned company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bahakel Communications is committed to excellence in innovative local television and radio broadcasting and recognition of the true value of its employees. It owns 6 television stations (WCCB in Charlotte, NC; WOLO-TV in Columbia, SC; WFXB in Myrtle Beach, SC; WAKA and WBMM in Montgomery, AL; and WBBJ-TV in Jackson, TN), operates an additional television station WNCF in Montgomery, AL under a shared services agreement, and owns 6 radio stations, KILO and KRXP in Colorado Springs, CO; WDEF, WDEF-FM, WDOD, WDOD-FM, and WUUQ-FM in Chattanooga, TN). For complete information, visit www.wccbcharlotte.com.

About Charlotte Center City Partners

Charlotte Center City Partners envisions and implements strategies and actions to drive the economic, social and cultural development of Charlotte’s Center City. The organization’s vision is to help create a viable, livable, memorable, and sustainable Center City with modern infrastructure, a tapestry of unique neighborhoods, and a diversity of thriving businesses. For complete information about Charlotte Center City Partners, visit www.charlottecentercity.org.