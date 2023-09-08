Hurricane Lee Is Now A Major Category 5 Hurricane

1/7

5 AM ET Update: Hurricane Lee is a powerful Category 5 storm that is expected to strengthen Friday. Sustained wind speeds are currently 165 mph. The storm is east of the Caribbean. Lee’s core is expected to move well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico this weekend and early next week.

Dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents are likely in the northern Leeward Islands beginning later today. These conditions will spread westward and northward, affecting Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Bermuda through the weekend.

It is way too soon to know what level of impacts, if any, Lee might have along the U.S. East Coast, Atlantic Canada, or Bermuda late next week, particularly since the hurricane is expected to slow down considerably over the southwestern Atlantic. Regardless, dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the U.S. East Coast beginning Sunday.

11 PM ET Update: Lee is a beast and is now a category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds up to 160 mph. Strengthening will continue.

Hurricane Lee is 705 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving west/northwest at 14 mph.

Hurricane Lee is forecast to reach a max intensity of 180 mph. Only seven hurricanes in the Atlantic have has winds equal to or greater than 180 mph.

Models continue to show a turn to the north midweek next week. This is due to a stronger trough over the east coast and a weakening ridge of high pressure offshore. Confidence is growing that Lee will pass east of the east coast late next week, but this forecast is not etched in stone. We still need to watch it closely.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 5AM 9/6

As of the 5AM update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Lee stayed in a steady state overnight. The storm is producing sustained winds are at 80 mph with stronger gusts up to 110 mph.

It is on track to begin rapidly intensifying today and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday morning.

Hurricane Lee is moving to the WNW at 13 mph. It is located less than 1,000 miles from the Northern Leeward Islands. It is still on track to stay to the north of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic this weekend. Although, strong swells that can cause life threatening surf and rip currents are forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles Friday and the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands this weekend.

Without any direct land interaction and weakening shear, Hurricane Lee will rapidly intensify this weekend as it moves through warm ocean waters in the Atlantic. It will become a very large and dangerous hurricane, peaking near Category 5 strength by Saturday and Sunday.

The storm’s trajectory is guided by the large tropical ridge, keeping it north of the Leeward Islands. However, it is still on track to steer to the north by the middle part of next week as a trough moves off the east coast. Still, due to the size and strength of the storm and the uncertainties of the strength of the trough we will need to watch this storm very closely next week.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 11PM 9/6

Lee is now a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph as of 11 PM Wednesday. This storm is moving quickly to the west/northwest at 14 mph.

Lee is currently just over 1,000 miles east of the Leeward Islands. As its westward track continues, this storm is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane by this weekend.

Most computer models are still in agreement showing this system curving into the Atlantic. The track will depend on steering currents – a trough across the East Coast and a ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic. How strong these two things are will depict the future track of Lee. That being said, it is too soon to write this one off. We will watch closely.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 11AM 9/6

Tropical Storm Lee continues to strengthen in the Central Atlantic as of the 11am update from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is near hurricane strength with sustained winds of 70 mph. Pressure is also falling and is now down to 994 mb, which also signals the storm is strengthening. It is battling some low level shear that will be decreasing over the next 24 hours. It is forecast to intensify rapidly as it moves through above-average ocean temps in the range of 84-86F. It will likely become a hurricane by this evening and a major hurricane by the end of the week, or the start of the weekend.

Lee is located about 1200 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is moving toward the west-northwest at 14 mph. Lee will stay on this track over the next few days as a ridge holds to the north of the storm, guiding its movement. The current trajectory would keep the storm just north of the Leeward Islands in the next 3-4 days.

From there, model consensus has Lee recurving to the north as a trough directs the storm away from the southeast coast. This will still be something that needs to be monitored as the timing of the track and strength of the trough could have some impact on the trajectory of the storm.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 11PM 9/5

Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Central Atlantic. As of 11 PM, Lee has winds of 50 mph and is moving WNW at 16 mph. Lee is forecast to quickly strengthen into a major hurricane by this weekend.

Most computer models show this system curving into the Atlantic which is a good sight to see as a trough dips across the East Coast. That being said, it is too soon to write this one off. It is still far out so needs to be watched closely.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 11AM 9/5

Tropical Depression 13 has formed in the Central Atlantic. It is located about 1400 miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles. It has sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving to the WNW at 15 mph.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting that this system will become a tropical storm within the next 12-24 hours. The next name on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Basin list is Lee.

TD 13 will move into an environment that will aid in rapid development. It will likely become a hurricane by the end of the week and it is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane by teh ned of the weekend. Sea surface temperatures are well above average and wind shear is minimal as it tracks toward the Leeward Islands. It is forecast to become a hurricane within a few days and a major hurricane by the end of the week.

Will this storm impact the East Coast?

As of now, model trends have this storm turning north as it approaches the southeast early next week. A trough will help guide the storm to the north. However, it is far too early to not have any concerns about this storm. If this storm does not strengthen as quickly as it is forecast it may not turn as quickly to the north. It will be something to watch closely over the next week.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 10PM 9/4

WCCB Charlotte’s weather team is keeping a close eye on ‘Invest 95L’ which is currently between the Lesser Antilles and Africa.

With warm waters and low wind shear, environmental and atmospheric conditions are conducive for development. The National Hurricane Center has now increased the chance for development to 100%.

In terms of intensity, both the GFS (American) and the European models show this becoming a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean.

It is still too early to know where this system will go, but models do show a northward turn before reaching the United States. That is not set in stone though! IF this system did reach the United States, it is still 10-12 days away.

This week, no tropical systems will impact the United States!