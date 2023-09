Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 7th

1/63 Kyle Martin – Parole Violation

2/63 Brian Chacarria – Probation Violation

3/63 Warren Wright – Injury To Real Property

4/63 FRed Winchester – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

5/63 Quandrieyud Williams – Assault By Strangulation



6/63 Pamela Williams – Driving While Impaired

7/63 Jean Williams – Simple Assault

8/63 Benjamin Westmotrland – Resisitng Public Officer – Misdemenor Larceny

9/63 Defforest Wentz – Misdeamonor Larcney

10/63 Keith Wallton – Breakinf And Entering – Larcney After Break/Enter



11/63 Irvin Velazquez – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

12/63 Monique Taylor – Assault With A Dealy Weapon

13/63 Garrett Tann – Assault By Strangulation

14/63 Shawn Springs – Felony Larceny

15/63 Brittany Sherrill – Simple Assault



16/63 Xavier Sanchez – Assault On A Female

17/63 Jovnany Salgado – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

18/63 Anotine Rucker – Domestic Protective Order Violation

19/63 Shawn Nickerson – Trafficking Cocaine

20/63 Ranzy Morgan – Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle



21/63 Maurice Moore – Dricing While Impaired

22/63 Deniya Moore – Assault With A Deadlt Weapon – Communication Threat

23/63 Gregory Mcmorris – First Degree Burgalry – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

24/63 Jatarius Mccracking – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

25/63 Calvin Mccormick – Obtian Property False – Uttering Paper With Forged Endoresment



26/63 Nathaniel Mcadams – Driving While Impaired

27/63 Dondre Lowery – Fugitive/Extradition Other State

28/63 Hector Lopez – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

29/63 Shaliyah Little – Driving While Impaired

30/63 Michael Little – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle



31/63 Darnell Lee – Habitual Larcney

32/63 Mitchell Keyes – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Attempted Break/Enter Motor – Larceny

33/63 Rayford Jones – Larceny Removed Destructed – Misdemenaor Larceny – Commmon Law Robbery

34/63 Saquoia Johnson – Communication Threats

35/63 Ashley Johnson – Shoplifting Concealment Goods



36/63 Kelisha James – Simple Assault

37/63 Syvester Jackson – Possessio Of Stolen Firearm – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

38/63 Osco Jackson – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female

39/63 Brandon Hunter – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

40/63 John Horne – Possession Of Controlled Substances



41/63 Christopher Hinson – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked

42/63 Jimmy Hancock – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Carrying Concelaed Weapon

43/63 George Garris – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

44/63 Seilae Forbes – Second Degree Trespass – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

45/63 Jamll Eubanks – Mal Conduct By Prisoner – Common Law Robbery – Resisiting Public Officer – Communicating Threats – Simple Assault



46/63 Kelli Dunn – Misdemenor Larceny –

47/63 Lavender Dumas – Habitual Larceny

48/63 Molly Duchsne – Driving While Impaired

49/63 Charles Douglas – Probation Violation

50/63 Dana Denana – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle



51/63 Cevyn Dean – Carrying Concealed Weapon

52/63 Cleanton Currence – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Felony Conspiracy – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

53/63 Candice Coopers – Misdemeanor Larceny

54/63 Sabrina Cook – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy

55/63 Nathan Conely – Driving While Impaired



56/63 Jaylan Chisolm – Flee/Elude Arrest

57/63 Taylor Charles – Felony Larceny – Simple Assault

58/63 Christopher Bryant – Habitual Larceny

59/63 Ricky Brady – Assualt By Strangulation

60/63 Bradley Boyer – Second Degree Trespass – Assault On Campus Police Officer



61/63 Aaron Biggs – Possession Of Controlled Substances At Jail

62/63 Micahel Beathea – Misdemeanor Conspiracy – Larceny

63/63 Travis Bailey – Contempt Of Court































































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, September 7th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.