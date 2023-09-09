Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 8th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
KAri shull – Simple Possession Schedule III Controlled Substances
Marchris Perkins – Obtain Property False Pretense
Shawn Nickerson – Trafficking Cocaine
Tyvon Moore – Trafficking Heroin
Jayson Mesidor – Fugitive/Extradition Other State
Durante Mcdonald – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
Kenneth Mahatha – Failure To Register Sex Offender
Zaron Laney – Felony Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting Public Officer
Heather Johnson – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License
Ari Isreal – Resisting Public Officer – Assault Government Official Employee
Rashawn HUbbard – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Possession Amphetamines
Da’Vaeshea House – Breaking And Or Entering
Robert Hood – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Attention To Obtained Property By False Pretense
Jameel Hinds – Assault On A Female
Michael Hill – Violation Of Court Order
ANya Henry – Injury To Real Property
Alexandria Heagner – Habitual Larceny
Garnette Gwinn – Assault By Strangulation – Communication Threats
Julia Griffin – Probation Violation
CLause Grant – Trafficking Heroin
Gary Gadson – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License
Otis Forney – Domestic Protection Order Violation
Mercedes Fernanadez – Second Degree Trespass – Failure To Provide Proof Fare Pay – Resisting Public Officer
John Fergusono – Resisting Public Officer
Ruth Epner – Driving While Impaired
Khaliq Jehaaz-Akil – Assault On A Female
Sonte Easterling – Probation Violation – Assault On A Female
Cousar Douglas – Injury To Personal Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Brandon Dobert – Failure To After Paid
Lan Deip – Simple Assault
Jihan Dickson – Second Degree Trespass
Nijel Devore – Larceny By Employee
Cyrus Chamgbe – Common Law Robbery – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Lorenzo Carballo – Probation Violation
Anshwan Camp – Resisting Public Officer
Zsadella Burris – Driving While License Revoked
Jerel Bullard – Assault On A Female
Break:Enter Terrorize – Interference Emergency Communication – Assault On A Female
Andrew Boakye – Receive Stolen Goods:Property
Akeem Aguste – Driving While Impaired
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from, Friday, September 8th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.