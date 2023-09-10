Gaston County Mugshots September 9th
Jerome Willaims – Communicate Threats
Hanna Welch – Second Degree Trespassing
William Thompson – Trafficking Cocaine – Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances
Jennifer Thein – Driving While Impaired
Avid Spickler – Break/Enter Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer
Haley Southard – Speeding – Reckless Driving – Driving While Impaired
Robert Snyder – Possession Of Schedule II – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Joshua SMith – Possession Of SChedule Of Controlled Substances – Registration Plate Expired
Natasha Otero – Domestic Violation Protection Order Violation – Shoplifting – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear In Court
Cathy Norman – Second Degree Trespassing
Raphael Mejia – Assault On A Female
Nataly Live-Reyes – Simple Assault
Jason Ledford – Misuse Of 911 System – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Amanda Laye – Possession Of Schedule II – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Wilson Larfar – Resisting Public Officer
Rodney Hulon – Assault On A Female
Cebron Hester – Possession Of Substances In Jail – Possession Of Cocaine
Cory Hess – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Christopher Helms – Failure To Appear InCourt – Possession Of Substance In Jail
Thomas Ewing – Driving While Impaired
Jusrin Duncan – Failure To Appear In Court
Brandon Doster – Assault On a Female – Assault By Strangulation
Bethany Day – Speeding – Reckless Driving – Driving While License Revoked
Bran Broom – Possession Of Stolen Property
Joseph Brewer – Failure To Appear In Court – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury With Minor Present
Mary Biggers – Simple Assault
James Barrett – Failure To Appear In Court
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, September 9th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.