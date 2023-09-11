Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 10th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Ahdayshiah Hart – AWDW Serious Injury – Assault With a Deadly Weapon
Akeem Bradford – Assault on a Female – Communicating Threats
Allen Bes – Indecent Exposure
Alonda Alvarez – Simple Assault
Amy McBryde – Simple Assault
Annmarie Illicete – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Anthony Bohr – Simple Assault – False Imprisonment
Braxton Zachery – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny of Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
Carlos Martinez–Huerta – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – No Operators License
Coyt Aaron – Consume:Offer at ABC Store
Curtis Miller – Assault Indiv W: Disability
Daniel Diaz–Salgado – Resisting Public Officer – Driving While Impaired
Deforrest Wentz – Misdemeanor Larceny – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Devin Adair – Obtain Controlled Substance By Fraud – Carrying Concealed Wapon
Divine Davis – Possession of Firearm By Felon
Eddie Jacobs – Assault on a Female
Everette Anderson – Resisting Public Officer – Indecent Exposure
Ghana Gautam – Assault on a Female
Jahkory Cooper – Second Degree Trespass
Jane Howard – Second Degree Trespass
Jaylen Mcilwaine – Assault on a Female – Interfere Emergency Communication – Injury to Personal Property
Jolia Brown – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop
Josue Perez–Ramirez – Drive After Consuming≤21
Keith Cureton – Assault By Strangulation – Assault on a Female
Kelvin Martinez – Assault on a Female
Kelvin Mejiaortiz – Assault on a Female – Attempted Kidnapping – Assault By Pointing a Gun
Keon Hunter – Larceny of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – DWLR Impaired Rev
Lacyona Walton – DWI – Unsafe Lane Change – Public Order-Free Text
Matthew Raplee – Obtain Property False Pretense
Nahson Taylor – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Neil Marquez–Jimenez – Assault By Strangulation – Assault on a Female
Patricese Worley – Breaking or Entering – Resisting Public Officer
Robert Gaston – Possession of Firearm By Felon – Alcoholic Beverage–Unsealed Wine:Liq
Salis Singleton – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Tazia Burriss – Simple Assault – Larceny By Employee
Traven Crosby – False Police Report
Trevon Whitley – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Stolen Firarem – Flee:Elude Arrest W:MV
Tywan Outlaw – Assault on a Female
Vernon Gilliard – Assault on a Female
Veronica Avarado–Perez – Simple Assault
Willie Streeter – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, September 10th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.