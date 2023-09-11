Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 10th

1/42 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/42 Ahdayshiah Hart – AWDW Serious Injury – Assault With a Deadly Weapon

3/42 Akeem Bradford – Assault on a Female – Communicating Threats

4/42 Allen Bes – Indecent Exposure

5/42 Alonda Alvarez – Simple Assault



6/42 Amy McBryde – Simple Assault

7/42 Annmarie Illicete – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

8/42 Anthony Bohr – Simple Assault – False Imprisonment

9/42 Braxton Zachery – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny of Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny

10/42 Carlos Martinez–Huerta – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – No Operators License



11/42 Coyt Aaron – Consume:Offer at ABC Store

12/42 Curtis Miller – Assault Indiv W: Disability

13/42 Daniel Diaz–Salgado – Resisting Public Officer – Driving While Impaired

14/42 Deforrest Wentz – Misdemeanor Larceny – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

15/42 Devin Adair – Obtain Controlled Substance By Fraud – Carrying Concealed Wapon



16/42 Divine Davis – Possession of Firearm By Felon

17/42 Eddie Jacobs – Assault on a Female

18/42 Everette Anderson – Resisting Public Officer – Indecent Exposure

19/42 Ghana Gautam – Assault on a Female

20/42 Jahkory Cooper – Second Degree Trespass



21/42 Jane Howard – Second Degree Trespass

22/42 Jaylen Mcilwaine – Assault on a Female – Interfere Emergency Communication – Injury to Personal Property

23/42 Jolia Brown – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop

24/42 Josue Perez–Ramirez – Drive After Consuming≤21

25/42 Keith Cureton – Assault By Strangulation – Assault on a Female



26/42 Kelvin Martinez – Assault on a Female

27/42 Kelvin Mejiaortiz – Assault on a Female – Attempted Kidnapping – Assault By Pointing a Gun

28/42 Keon Hunter – Larceny of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – DWLR Impaired Rev

29/42 Lacyona Walton – DWI – Unsafe Lane Change – Public Order-Free Text

30/42 Matthew Raplee – Obtain Property False Pretense



31/42 Nahson Taylor – Carrying Concealed Weapon

32/42 Neil Marquez–Jimenez – Assault By Strangulation – Assault on a Female

33/42 Patricese Worley – Breaking or Entering – Resisting Public Officer

34/42 Robert Gaston – Possession of Firearm By Felon – Alcoholic Beverage–Unsealed Wine:Liq

35/42 Salis Singleton – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon



36/42 Tazia Burriss – Simple Assault – Larceny By Employee

37/42 Traven Crosby – False Police Report

38/42 Trevon Whitley – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Stolen Firarem – Flee:Elude Arrest W:MV

39/42 Tywan Outlaw – Assault on a Female

40/42 Vernon Gilliard – Assault on a Female



41/42 Veronica Avarado–Perez – Simple Assault

42/42 Willie Streeter – Carrying Concealed Weapon





















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, September 10th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.