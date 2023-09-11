Tropical Storm Margot Forecast to Strengthen Into a Hurricane

1/5

As of the 5 a.m. Monday update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Margot is tracking north over the open Central Atlantic Ocean. Winds are sustained at 65 mph with gusts upwards of 75 mph.

It is forecast to strengthen over the next 48 hours and will likely become a hurricane by Monday night or Tuesday morning. This would be the 5th hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

It will likely remain at hurricane category 1 strength through the week. It will begin to weaken as it moves into the cooler waters of the north-central Atlantic by this weekend.

This storm will cause no impacts to the U.S. coast. In fact, it will have very little chance of any land interaction before it weakens this weekend.

We are now at peak hurricane season.