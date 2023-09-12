Gaston County Mugshots September 11th
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Amador Valdiva – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Anthony Ervin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Brandon Kohn – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Breahnna Brooks – Defraud, Innkeeper
Cedrick Sturdivant – DWI – Tires, Spinning
Christopher Hinson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christopher Huggins – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Daniel Guffey – Probation Violation
Dustin Auten – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch II, Possess, Simple
Earl Marshall – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Assault, Female – Battery Of Unborn Child
Edwin Andrade–Paniagua – DWLR Impaired Rev – DWI
Hakeem Akanni – Obtain Property False Pretense – Forgery, FInancial Card – Fraud, Financial Card – Theft, FInancial Card
Hayley Powell – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Howard Chapman – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Jacob Gutherie – Obtain Property False Pretense – Forgery, Financial Card – Fraud, Financial Card – Theft, Financial Card
Jacob Johnson – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Jadarrell Houston – Habeas Corpus
Jason Rowe – Sex Offender:Child Premise
Jennifer Sarmiento – Possess, Prison:Jail – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
John Laughter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
John Matthews – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Jowon Lasane – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Defraud, Innkeeper – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Kristen Peek – Conspiracy – Receive Stolen Property
Lea Hoover – Assault, Government Official – Resist Public Officer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Reg pLate Improperly Attached – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Michael Deal – Resist Public Officer
Michael Morrow – DWI
Phillip Martin – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Assault, Female – Threat, Communicate
Rashane Jackson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Roger Evans – DWI – Speed, Exceed Safe
Samantha Brooks – Lighting, Rear Lamps Violation – Sch II, Possess
Thomas Manning – Cocaine, Possess
Tracy Hiland – Sch I, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Tyler Stamey – Probation Violation
Tyrus Logan – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
William Walls – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Xavier Quintanilla – DWI – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – License, Expired Operators
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, September 11th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.