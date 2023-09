Gaston County Mugshots September 12th

1/22 Gaston County Mugshots

2/22 Jalin Williams – Larceny

3/22 David White – Assault On A Female

4/22 Steven Watson – Probation Violation

5/22 Patricia Vazquez-Castellanos – Failure To Appear In Court



6/22 Austin Tolbert – Possession Of Meth

7/22 Michael Tarbush – Possession Of Meth

8/22 Jesse Strunk – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

9/22 Robert St.Martin – Non Support Of Child

10/22 NAtreco Spencer – Assault By Strangulation – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female



11/22 Tonya Moss – Failure To Appear In Court

12/22 Curtis Mcquire – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

13/22 Kendle Mcgill – Kidnapping – Assault Strangulation – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury – Communicate Threats

14/22 William Lingerfelt – Failure To New Address – Sexual Offender

15/22 James Lawrence – Assault In A Female – Disorderly Conduct – Communicating Threats



16/22 Cody Klein – Failure To Appear In Court

17/22 William Hooper – Failure To Appear In Court

18/22 Natovia Griffin – Driving While Impaired

19/22 Hali Faulkenbury – Probation Violation

20/22 Shanise Falcon – Probation Violation



21/22 Glenda Colcard – Failure To Report Address– Sexual Offender

22/22 Patrick Bridges – Extradition:Fugitive













































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, September 12th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.