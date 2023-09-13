Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 12th

1/133 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/133 William Logan – Assault On A Female

3/133 William Lewis – Nonsupport Child – DV Protective Order Violation

4/133 William Lewis – Nonsupport Child – DV Protective Order Violation

5/133 Vernon Aiken – Stat Sex Off With Child <=15 – Indecent Liberties With Child



6/133 Tyasia Bright – Simple Assault

7/133 Tre Gibbons–Hall – Assault On A Female

8/133 Tracie Famber – Embezzlement

9/133 Terrance Hunter – Embezzlement

10/133 Teiresias Metts – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Obtain Property False Pretense



11/133 Taurean Jones – Assault On A Female – Assault On A Female

12/133 Tania Grant – Obtain Property False Pretense – Identity Theft

13/133 Tamiah Tyler – Simple Assault

14/133 Tameka Morrow – Att To Obtain Property By False Pretense – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop

15/133 Shyheim Barnette – Assault On A Female – Probation Violation



16/133 Shawntrice Proctor – Injury To Personal Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple Assault

17/133 Shanquellia Bogans – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper

18/133 Shannon Hodge – Misdemeanor Larceny

19/133 Shanell Littlejohn – Simple Assault – Assault Govt Official:Emply – Resisting Public Officer

20/133 Shakiya Moore – Resisting Public Officer – Probation Violation – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapo



21/133 Samantha Crouse – Felony Conspiracy – Possess Stolen Goods:Prop – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

22/133 Robert Luther – Possession Of Firearm – Possess Methamphetamine – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny

23/133 Robel Bezabih – Battery Of Unborn Child – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

24/133 Ricardo Clark – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy – Misdemeanor

25/133 Regina Williams – Driving While Impaired



26/133 Pamela Minter – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

27/133 Mohamad Harb – Probation Violation

28/133 Michael Teague – Felony Conspiracy – Felony Larceny – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

29/133 Mercades Fernandez – Second Degree Trespass – Assault Govt Official:Emply

30/133 Mark Mcillwaine – Simple Possess Sch VI CS – Felony Possession Of Cocaine



31/133 Marisol Gonzalez – Identity Theft

32/133 Manuel Suarez – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

33/133 Lucas Chambers – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

34/133 Lawrence Drumgoole – False Report Of Theft Of MV

35/133 Lamont Barrino – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



36/133 Lachase Norris – Interfere Emergency Communication – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property

37/133 Khalil Boler – Sexual Battery

38/133 Kentrell Cooper – Larceny From The Person

39/133 Kelly Palmer – Driving While Impaired

40/133 Justin Hinton – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Breaking And Or Entering



41/133 Josie Frazier – Felony Conspiracy – Breaking And Or Entering

42/133 Jose Lopez – Assault On A Female

43/133 Jeremy Beachem – Breaking Or Entering

44/133 Jennifer Rhodes – Simple Assault – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

45/133 Jaybez Stewart – Misdemeanor Larceny



46/133 Jatarius Mccracking – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

47/133 Jason Stpierre – Att To Obtain Property By False Pretense – Uttering A Forged Instrument

48/133 Haywood Faulkner – Injury To Personal Property

49/133 Guylaton Williams – Shoplifting Concealment Goods – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

50/133 Greg Curry – Assault On Female



51/133 Francisco Romero – Driving While Impaired

52/133 Elva Hernandez–Jimenez – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

53/133 Elijah Ashford – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

54/133 Edwin Motino–Martinez – Misdemeanor Larceny

55/133 Dontravius Crawford – Felony Stalking – DV Protective Order Violation – Harrassing Phone Call



56/133 Desmond Mckelvey – Obtain Property False Pretense – Poss:Manufacture Fradulent ID

57/133 David Lawrence – AWDW Intent To Kill – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Trespass–First Degree

58/133 Dana Denena – Possess Stolen Firearm

59/133 Aubrianna Bethea – Breaking And:Or Entering

60/133 Armani Espino – Felony Larceny



61/133 Antonio Odoms – Simple Assault

62/133 Andrew Mann – Driving While Impaired

63/133 Algie Burch – Assault On A Female – Resisting Public Officer

64/133 Alexis Robinson – Simple Assault – Assault Govt Official:Emply

65/133 Alexander Anthony – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Felony Possession Of Cocaine



66/133 Aldo Mckelbey – Obtain Property False Pretense – Poss:Manufacture Fraudulent ID

Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, September 12th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.