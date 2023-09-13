Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 12th
-
1/133
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
-
2/133
William Logan – Assault On A Female
-
3/133
William Lewis – Nonsupport Child – DV Protective Order Violation
-
4/133
William Lewis – Nonsupport Child – DV Protective Order Violation
-
5/133
Vernon Aiken – Stat Sex Off With Child <=15 – Indecent Liberties With Child
-
-
6/133
Tyasia Bright – Simple Assault
-
7/133
Tre Gibbons–Hall – Assault On A Female
-
8/133
Tracie Famber – Embezzlement
-
9/133
Terrance Hunter – Embezzlement
-
10/133
Teiresias Metts – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Obtain Property False Pretense
-
-
11/133
Taurean Jones – Assault On A Female – Assault On A Female
-
12/133
Tania Grant – Obtain Property False Pretense – Identity Theft
-
13/133
Tamiah Tyler – Simple Assault
-
14/133
Tameka Morrow – Att To Obtain Property By False Pretense – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop
-
15/133
Shyheim Barnette – Assault On A Female – Probation Violation
-
-
16/133
Shawntrice Proctor – Injury To Personal Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple Assault
-
17/133
Shanquellia Bogans – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper
-
18/133
Shannon Hodge – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
19/133
Shanell Littlejohn – Simple Assault – Assault Govt Official:Emply – Resisting Public Officer
-
20/133
Shakiya Moore – Resisting Public Officer – Probation Violation – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapo
-
-
21/133
Samantha Crouse – Felony Conspiracy – Possess Stolen Goods:Prop – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
22/133
Robert Luther – Possession Of Firearm – Possess Methamphetamine – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny
-
23/133
Robel Bezabih – Battery Of Unborn Child – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
24/133
Ricardo Clark – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy – Misdemeanor
-
25/133
Regina Williams – Driving While Impaired
-
-
26/133
Pamela Minter – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
27/133
Mohamad Harb – Probation Violation
-
28/133
Michael Teague – Felony Conspiracy – Felony Larceny – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
29/133
Mercades Fernandez – Second Degree Trespass – Assault Govt Official:Emply
-
30/133
Mark Mcillwaine – Simple Possess Sch VI CS – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
-
-
31/133
Marisol Gonzalez – Identity Theft
-
32/133
Manuel Suarez – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
-
33/133
Lucas Chambers – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
34/133
Lawrence Drumgoole – False Report Of Theft Of MV
-
35/133
Lamont Barrino – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
-
36/133
Lachase Norris – Interfere Emergency Communication – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
-
37/133
Khalil Boler – Sexual Battery
-
38/133
Kentrell Cooper – Larceny From The Person
-
39/133
Kelly Palmer – Driving While Impaired
-
40/133
Justin Hinton – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Breaking And Or Entering
-
-
41/133
Josie Frazier – Felony Conspiracy – Breaking And Or Entering
-
42/133
Jose Lopez – Assault On A Female
-
43/133
Jeremy Beachem – Breaking Or Entering
-
44/133
Jennifer Rhodes – Simple Assault – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
-
45/133
Jaybez Stewart – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
-
46/133
Jatarius Mccracking – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
47/133
Jason Stpierre – Att To Obtain Property By False Pretense – Uttering A Forged Instrument
-
48/133
Haywood Faulkner – Injury To Personal Property
-
49/133
Guylaton Williams – Shoplifting Concealment Goods – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
50/133
Greg Curry – Assault On Female
-
-
51/133
Francisco Romero – Driving While Impaired
-
52/133
Elva Hernandez–Jimenez – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
53/133
Elijah Ashford – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
-
54/133
Edwin Motino–Martinez – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
55/133
Dontravius Crawford – Felony Stalking – DV Protective Order Violation – Harrassing Phone Call
-
-
56/133
Desmond Mckelvey – Obtain Property False Pretense – Poss:Manufacture Fradulent ID
-
57/133
David Lawrence – AWDW Intent To Kill – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Trespass–First Degree
-
58/133
Dana Denena – Possess Stolen Firearm
-
59/133
Aubrianna Bethea – Breaking And:Or Entering
-
60/133
Armani Espino – Felony Larceny
-
-
61/133
Antonio Odoms – Simple Assault
-
62/133
Andrew Mann – Driving While Impaired
-
63/133
Algie Burch – Assault On A Female – Resisting Public Officer
-
64/133
Alexis Robinson – Simple Assault – Assault Govt Official:Emply
-
65/133
Alexander Anthony – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
-
-
66/133
Aldo Mckelbey – Obtain Property False Pretense – Poss:Manufacture Fraudulent ID
-
67/133
Aaron Norward – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
68/133
Aaron Norward – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
69/133
Aldo Mckelbey – Obtain Property False Pretense – Poss:Manufacture Fraudulent ID
-
70/133
Alexander Anthony – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
-
-
71/133
Alexis Robinson – Simple Assault – Assault Govt Official:Emply
-
72/133
Algie Burch – Assault On A Female – Resisting Public Officer
-
73/133
Andrew Mann – Driving While Impaired
-
74/133
Antonio Odoms – Simple Assault
-
75/133
Armani Espino – Felony Larceny
-
-
76/133
Aubrianna Bethea – Breaking And:Or Entering
-
77/133
Dana Denena – Possess Stolen Firearm
-
78/133
David Lawrence – AWDW Intent To Kill – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Trespass–First Degree
-
79/133
Desmond Mckelvey – Obtain Property False Pretense – Poss:Manufacture Fradulent ID
-
80/133
Dontravius Crawford – Felony Stalking – DV Protective Order Violation – Harrassing Phone Call
-
-
81/133
Edwin Motino–Martinez – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
82/133
Elijah Ashford – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
-
83/133
Elva Hernandez–Jimenez – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
84/133
Francisco Romero – Driving While Impaired
-
85/133
Greg Curry – Assault On Female
-
-
86/133
Guylaton Williams – Shoplifting Concealment Goods – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
87/133
Haywood Faulkner – Injury To Personal Property
-
88/133
Jason Stpierre – Att To Obtain Property By False Pretense – Uttering A Forged Instrument
-
89/133
Jatarius Mccracking – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
90/133
Jaybez Stewart – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
-
91/133
Jennifer Rhodes – Simple Assault – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
-
92/133
Jeremy Beachem – Breaking Or Entering
-
93/133
Jose Lopez – Assault On A Female
-
94/133
Josie Frazier – Felony Conspiracy – Breaking And Or Entering
-
95/133
Justin Hinton – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Breaking And Or Entering
-
-
96/133
Kelly Palmer – Driving While Impaired
-
97/133
Kentrell Cooper – Larceny From The Person
-
98/133
Khalil Boler – Sexual Battery
-
99/133
Lachase Norris – Interfere Emergency Communication – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
-
100/133
Lamont Barrino – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
-
101/133
Lawrence Drumgoole – False Report Of Theft Of MV
-
102/133
Lucas Chambers – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
103/133
Manuel Suarez – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
-
104/133
Marisol Gonzalez – Identity Theft
-
105/133
Mark Mcillwaine – Simple Possess Sch VI CS – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
-
-
106/133
Mercades Fernandez – Second Degree Trespass – Assault Govt Official:Emply
-
107/133
Michael Teague – Felony Conspiracy – Felony Larceny – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
108/133
Mohamad Harb – Probation Violation
-
109/133
Pamela Minter – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
110/133
Regina Williams – Driving While Impaired
-
-
111/133
Ricardo Clark – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy – Misdemeanor
-
112/133
Robel Bezabih – Battery Of Unborn Child – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
113/133
Robert Luther – Possession Of Firearm – Possess Methamphetamine – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny
-
114/133
Samantha Crouse – Felony Conspiracy – Possess Stolen Goods:Prop – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
115/133
Shakiya Moore – Resisting Public Officer – Probation Violation – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapo
-
-
116/133
Shanell Littlejohn – Simple Assault – Assault Govt Official:Emply – Resisting Public Officer
-
117/133
Shannon Hodge – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
118/133
Shanquellia Bogans – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper
-
119/133
Shawntrice Proctor – Injury To Personal Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple Assault
-
120/133
Shyheim Barnette – Assault On A Female – Probation Violation
-
-
121/133
Tameka Morrow – Att To Obtain Property By False Pretense – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop
-
122/133
Tamiah Tyler – Simple Assault
-
123/133
Tania Grant – Obtain Property False Pretense – Identity Theft
-
124/133
Taurean Jones – Assault On A Female – Assault On A Female
-
125/133
Teiresias Metts – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Obtain Property False Pretense
-
-
126/133
Terrance Hunter – Embezzlement
-
127/133
Tracie Famber – Embezzlement
-
128/133
Tre Gibbons–Hall – Assault On A Female
-
129/133
Tyasia Bright – Simple Assault
-
130/133
Vernon Aiken – Stat Sex Off With Child <=15 – Indecent Liberties With Child
-
-
131/133
William Lewis – Nonsupport Child – DV Protective Order Violation
-
132/133
William Lewis – Nonsupport Child – DV Protective Order Violation
-
133/133
William Logan – Assault On A Female
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, September 12th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.