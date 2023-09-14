Gaston County Mugshots September 13th

1/30 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/30 Adam Garver – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle, Attempt

3/30 Andrew Zebley – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control

4/30 Anthony Faile – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/30 Ashley White – Assault, Simple



6/30 Caitlin Faulks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer – Possess, Prison:Jail

7/30 Christopher Atkins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine

8/30 Derrick Morgan – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

9/30 Devonee Boykins – Probation Violation

10/30 Domingo Rodriguez Ozoria – Child Abuse



11/30 Donshavious Sturdivant – Habeas Corpus

12/30 Haven Deal – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/30 Jeramy Johnson – Probation Violation

14/30 Jeremiah Teeter – Habeas Corpus

15/30 Johnny Clinton – Firearm, Carry Concealed – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fictitious Info To Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/30 Lawrence Hopper – Habeas Corpus

17/30 Michael Sturgill – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Traffic, Methamphetamine – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Weapon, Carry Concealed

18/30 Nicholas Moffitt – Break:Enter, Trailer:Aircraft – Injury, Personal Property – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Obtain Property False Pretense

19/30 Patrick Braswell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/30 Peter Barch – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Unsafe Movement



21/30 Ricky Gilmore – Assault, Female

22/30 Robert Turner – Threat, Communicate

23/30 Ronald Scott – Assault, Female

24/30 Sade Richardson – Child Abuse, Severe Bodily Injure – Resist Public Officer – Child Abuse

25/30 Shadereka Dawkins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



26/30 Shaunna Branch – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

27/30 Stacy Snyder – Habeas Corpus

28/30 Summer Holland – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

29/30 Trinity Sherer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/30 Xavier Lipscomb – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch VI, Possess – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia’





























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, September 13th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.