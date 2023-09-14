Gaston County Mugshots September 13th
Adam Garver – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle, Attempt
Andrew Zebley – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control
Anthony Faile – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Ashley White – Assault, Simple
Caitlin Faulks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Resist Public Officer – Possess, Prison:Jail
Christopher Atkins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Methamphetamine
Derrick Morgan – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Devonee Boykins – Probation Violation
Domingo Rodriguez Ozoria – Child Abuse
Donshavious Sturdivant – Habeas Corpus
Haven Deal – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jeramy Johnson – Probation Violation
Jeremiah Teeter – Habeas Corpus
Johnny Clinton – Firearm, Carry Concealed – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fictitious Info To Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Lawrence Hopper – Habeas Corpus
Michael Sturgill – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Traffic, Methamphetamine – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Weapon, Carry Concealed
Nicholas Moffitt – Break:Enter, Trailer:Aircraft – Injury, Personal Property – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Obtain Property False Pretense
Patrick Braswell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Peter Barch – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Unsafe Movement
Ricky Gilmore – Assault, Female
Robert Turner – Threat, Communicate
Ronald Scott – Assault, Female
Sade Richardson – Child Abuse, Severe Bodily Injure – Resist Public Officer – Child Abuse
Shadereka Dawkins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Shaunna Branch – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Stacy Snyder – Habeas Corpus
Summer Holland – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Trinity Sherer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Xavier Lipscomb – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch VI, Possess – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia’
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, September 13th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.