Meckelnburg County Mugshots September 13th
1/48
Martin Lewis – Parole Violation
2/48
3/48
Keith Byers – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
4/48
Celia Zelli – Speeding – Reckless Driving
5/48
Evevaughnee WIlliams – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
6/48
Krnyan Weaks – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female
7/48
Royal Underwood – Carrying Concealed Weapon
8/48
David Turlington – Injury To Personal Property
9/48
Damond Tillman – Breaking And Or Entering – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female
10/48
Jataurus Thomsom – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Firearm By Felon
11/48
Sharon Stowe – Breaking Or Entering A Motor Vehicle – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Misdemeanor Larceny
12/48
Andrew Sadow – Obtain Property False Pretense
13/48
Javier Rodriguez – Assault On a Female
14/48
Darrell Purser – Rape Of A Child
15/48
Andre Patterson – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking Or Entering
16/48
Antwane Pagan – Interference Monitoring – Probation Violation
17/48
Erin Newsome – Driving While Impaired
18/48
Ronald Neville – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Cocaine
19/48
Deana Moultrie – Assault Serious Bodily Injury – Assault Individual w: Disability
20/48
Matthre Medley – Breaking On Entering – Habitual Larceny
21/48
Montrex McCoy – Battery Of Unborn Child – Assault On A Female
22/48
Sylvester Mackin – Possession Of Firarm By Felon – Carrying Concelaed Weapon
23/48
Juan Lopez-Garcia – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
24/48
Raul Lino – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property
25/48
Joshua Lester-Harris – Break Or Enter – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possesison Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
26/48
Miguek Lagunas-Tellez – Drving While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Drivers License – Driving While Impaired
27/48
William Keziah – Misdemenaor Larceny
28/48
Melodee Jones – Driving While Impaired – Probation Violation
29/48
Sean Johnson – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – First Degree Trespassing
30/48
Jorey Johnson – Driving While License Revoked – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
31/48
Hikka Johnson – Fugtive:Extradition In Other State
32/48
Gabriel Johnson – Injury To Real Property
33/48
Garison Jefferies – Assault On a Female
34/48
Terrance JAckson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
35/48
Marquise Grier – First Degree Kidmapping – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Second Degree Forcible Rape
36/48
Orlando Green – Fugitive:Extradition In Other State
37/48
AKira Goodman – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy
38/48
Daryl Gibbs – Discharge Weapon Occasion Prop-Convey In Operation
39/48
William Dillon – Driving While License Revoked – Operate Vehicle No Insurance – Reckless Driving To Endanger
40/48
Isaac Cooper – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Assault On A Female
41/48
Charles Coleman – Indecent Exposure
42/48
Elizabeth Castro – Felony Conspiracy
43/48
Jody Carter – Breaking Or Enterting – Domestic Protective Order VIolation
44/48
Keth Byers – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
45/48
Tresean Ashby – Domestic Protectve Order Violation – Assault On A Female – Break And Or Entering
46/48
Jeremiah Alexander – Flee:Elude Arrest
47/48
Teasha Adams – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking:Entering – Communicating Threats
48/48
Jethro Asron – Second Degree Trespass
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.