Meckelnburg County Mugshots September 13th

1/48 Martin Lewis – Parole Violation

2/48 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

3/48 Keith Byers – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

4/48 Celia Zelli – Speeding – Reckless Driving

5/48 Evevaughnee WIlliams – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



6/48 Krnyan Weaks – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female

7/48 Royal Underwood – Carrying Concealed Weapon

8/48 David Turlington – Injury To Personal Property

9/48 Damond Tillman – Breaking And Or Entering – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female

10/48 Jataurus Thomsom – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Stolen Firearm By Felon



11/48 Sharon Stowe – Breaking Or Entering A Motor Vehicle – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Misdemeanor Larceny

12/48 Andrew Sadow – Obtain Property False Pretense

13/48 Javier Rodriguez – Assault On a Female

14/48 Darrell Purser – Rape Of A Child

15/48 Andre Patterson – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking Or Entering



16/48 Antwane Pagan – Interference Monitoring – Probation Violation

17/48 Erin Newsome – Driving While Impaired

18/48 Ronald Neville – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Cocaine

19/48 Deana Moultrie – Assault Serious Bodily Injury – Assault Individual w: Disability

20/48 Matthre Medley – Breaking On Entering – Habitual Larceny



21/48 Montrex McCoy – Battery Of Unborn Child – Assault On A Female

22/48 Sylvester Mackin – Possession Of Firarm By Felon – Carrying Concelaed Weapon

23/48 Juan Lopez-Garcia – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

24/48 Raul Lino – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property

25/48 Joshua Lester-Harris – Break Or Enter – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possesison Of Stolen Motor Vehicle



26/48 Miguek Lagunas-Tellez – Drving While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Drivers License – Driving While Impaired

27/48 William Keziah – Misdemenaor Larceny

28/48 Melodee Jones – Driving While Impaired – Probation Violation

29/48 Sean Johnson – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – First Degree Trespassing

30/48 Jorey Johnson – Driving While License Revoked – Felony Possession Of Cocaine



31/48 Hikka Johnson – Fugtive:Extradition In Other State

32/48 Gabriel Johnson – Injury To Real Property

33/48 Garison Jefferies – Assault On a Female

34/48 Terrance JAckson – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

35/48 Marquise Grier – First Degree Kidmapping – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Second Degree Forcible Rape



36/48 Orlando Green – Fugitive:Extradition In Other State

37/48 AKira Goodman – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy

38/48 Daryl Gibbs – Discharge Weapon Occasion Prop-Convey In Operation

39/48 William Dillon – Driving While License Revoked – Operate Vehicle No Insurance – Reckless Driving To Endanger

40/48 Isaac Cooper – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Assault On A Female



41/48 Charles Coleman – Indecent Exposure

42/48 Elizabeth Castro – Felony Conspiracy

43/48 Jody Carter – Breaking Or Enterting – Domestic Protective Order VIolation

44/48 Keth Byers – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

45/48 Tresean Ashby – Domestic Protectve Order Violation – Assault On A Female – Break And Or Entering



46/48 Jeremiah Alexander – Flee:Elude Arrest

47/48 Teasha Adams – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking:Entering – Communicating Threats

48/48 Jethro Asron – Second Degree Trespass

































































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, September 13th.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.