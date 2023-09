Gaston County Mugshots September 14th

1/28 Gaston County Mugshots

2/28 Christopher Benfeild – Probation Violation

3/28 Jacques Bobo – Driving While License Revoked – Unsafe Movement – Felony HIt:Run

4/28 Brittany Brendle – Probation Violation

5/28 Akarrie Bunton – Probation Violation



6/28 Trevor Burch – Failure To Appear In Court

7/28 Emily Caldwell – Simple Assault

8/28 Jonathan Caldwell – Assault On A Female

9/28 Dennis Carver – Parole Warrant

10/28 Ashley CLinton – Trafficking Heroin



11/28 Brittaney Colvin – Simple Assault

12/28 Cindy Dorn – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – License Plate Frame:Cover Violation

13/28 Amanda Flowers – Probation Violation

14/28 Shawn Galloway – Possession Of Firearm – Resist Public Officer

15/28 ANthony Guin – First Degree Murder



16/28 Brittany Harris – Emezzlement

17/28 Travis Harvin – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court

18/28 Jospeh Jones – Driving While Impaired

19/28 Joseph Jones – Driving While Impaired – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – No License

20/28 Jeffery Manning – Failure To Apperar In Court



21/28 William McKnight – Possession Of Cocaine

22/28 Michaela Moore – Failure To Appear In Court

23/28 Terrence Pope – Larceny Removal Of Anti Theft Device

24/28 Marty Porter – Failure To Report New Address Sex Offfender

25/28 Failure To Return Hired Motor Vehicle



26/28 Jason Stewart – Probation Violation

27/28 Richard Wager – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

28/28 Jimmie West – Larceny

























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, September 14th.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.