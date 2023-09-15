Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 14th
A’Vone Williams – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny
Akeia Grier – DWLR Aft Impaired Rev Notice – DWLR Impaired Rev
Alyson Lynn – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Andre Sumner – C:S–Sch II–Trafficking In Cocaine – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – Possess Stolen Firearm
Andrew Hobson – Identity Theft – Obtain Property False Pretense
Ashley Lowe – Misdemeanor Larceny – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny – C:S–Sch II–Possess–Other
Azzaam Pendleton – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting Public Officer
Brittany Jenkins – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal
Chase Long – Second Degree Trespass
Clarence Stevens – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Cody Thomas – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Collin Forrestel – Misdemeanor Larceny
Darius Robinson – Operate Veh No Ins – Drive:Allow MV No Registration – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag
Davon Reese – Second Degree Force Sex Off
Demarques Carter – Murder – First Degree – Possess Of Firearm By Felon
Demtrius Walker – Assault By Strangulation – False Imprisonment – Interfere Emergency Communication
Dennis Graham – Break:Enter Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft Or With – Misdemeanor Larceny
Derrick Kerns – C:S–Sch II–Sell Cocaine – C:S–Sch II– Deliver Cocaine – PWISD Cocaine
Dion Campbell – Assault On A Female
Fermin Vega–Guevara – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
George Chung – Larceny From The Person – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female
Grady Paige – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats
Jahlile Smith – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
James Walton – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Operate Veh No Ins – Drive:Allow MV No Registration
James Wood – Common Law Robbery
Jaquan Gray – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Jaqwon Robinson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Injury To Personal Property
Jeremy Segura – Attempted Larceny
Jesse Steens – Attempted First Degree Murder – AWDW Intent To Kill – Contributing Del Of Juvenile – Resisting Public Officer
Jordan Foster – Possess Weapon Mass Destruct
Juan Thomas – Driving While Impaired
Justin Campbell – Possess Weapon By Prisoner – Interfere Elect Monitor – Injury To Personal Property
Kenneth Warren – Fail Provide Proof Fare Pay
Ladarion Mcclure – Assault On A Female
Laedora Ellison – AWDWIKISI – Attempted First Degree Murder
Larry Drye – Obtain Property False Pretense
Larry Wright – Nonsupport Child
Lawresse Alexander – Second Degree Trespass – Trespass – First Degree
Leshawn Adams – Probation Violation – Out Of County
Marco Garcia – Assault On A Female – Resisting Public Officer
Marquis Massey – Drive:Allow MV No Registration – No Liability – No Motorcycle Endorsement
Marquise Morris – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possess Of Firearm By Felon – Simple Possess Sch IV CS
Michael Huntley – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – C:S–Sch II– Possess – C:S–Sch VI–Possess
Michelle Baker – Misdemeanor Larceny – Simple Assault
Norma Esparza–Silva – Assault And Battery
Omar Lamont – Assault On A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Resisting Public Officer
Omar Trejo – Driving While Impaired – DWLR Impaired Rev – Fail Maintain Lane Control
Prentice Campbell – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Rashad Darrisaw – Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny
Robert Elzey – Attempted Larceny
Robert Winston – Misdemeanor Larceny
Roman Petronilo – DWLR Impaired Rev
Shatisha Allen – Speeding
Shoun Young – Altering Serial Numbers – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Theodore Gregory – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy
Willie Wright – Misdemeanor Larceny
Yahya Ama – C:S–Sch II – Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Accessing Computers
Zachary Newell – Conspire Commit Fel Larceny – Probation Violation – Out Of County
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, September 14th.
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.