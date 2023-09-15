Tropical Depression 15 Has Formed in the Atlantic

1/8

Tropical Depression 15 has formed in the Central Atlantic. It will likely become our next named storm within a few hours. Nigel is the next name on the 2023 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Name list. This would be the 15th storm of the season.

The storm will be moving through unseasonably warm ocean waters. There will be very little shear to disrupt further organization and it will rapidly intensify. It could become a hurricane before the end of the weekend and strengthen into a major hurricane by early next week.

All of this will happen over the open waters of the Atlantic. The projected path has the storm near Bermuda by late week next week, before taking a turn to the north. However, this is something that will need to be watched over the next few days.

There have already been 5 hurricanes in the Atlantic this season – Don, Franklin, Idalia, Lee, and Margot. Three of those storms strengthened into major hurricanes – Franklin, Idalia, and Lee.

Tropical Depression 15 joins Hurricane Lee and Tropical Storm Margot as active storms in the Atlantic.

