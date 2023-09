1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22

5/22



6/22

7/22

8/22

9/22

10/22



11/22

12/22

13/22

14/22

15/22



16/22

17/22

18/22

19/22

20/22



21/22

22/22













































CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kelly Lucarelli shared art pieces and dazzling jewelry from local artists in the cities. Check out the Gallery hosted at the Luca Studio and Gallery from September 16th, 2034.