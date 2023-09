Gaston County Mugshots September 16th

1/24 Michael Young – Failure To Appear In Court

2/24 Tammy Toakum – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Injurt To Real Property

3/24 Justin Wilkinson – Assault On A Government Official – Assault On A Female – Resisting Public Arrest

4/24 Jwyanza Sutton – Possession Stolen Firearm – Driving While Impaired – Driving While Impaired – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances – Open Computer After Consuming Alcohol

5/24 Jeffery Straing – Assault On A Female



6/24 Gary Simmons – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle

7/24 Thomas Rivera – Possession Of Stolen Property

8/24 Keonte Raysor – Larceny – Failure To Appear In Court – Larceny

9/24 Ray Pennington – Posssession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Carrying Concealed Weapon

10/24 Kelly Morris – Driving While Impaired – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances



11/24 Damian Montero – Speeding – Reckless Driving – Failure To Head Light – Driving While Impaired

12/24 Nicholas Mills – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury

13/24 Ryan Marsh – Failure To Appear In Court

14/24 Omarr Lasane – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

15/24 Alvin Jefferies – Driving While Impaired



16/24 Takisha Hamrick – Possession Of Stolen Property

17/24 Antonio Elder – Possession Stolen Firearm – Cruelty To Animals – Discharge Fireaem In City

18/24 Deon Eaddy – Failure To Appear In Court

19/24 Arkavios Davis – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

20/24 Lequita Curry – Driving While Impaired



21/24 Cristina Contreras – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

22/24 Gabriel Cartwright – Speeding – Reckless Driving

23/24 Shleby Bingham – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Parahernalia

24/24 Antonia Artison – Conspiracy – Larceny

















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, September 16th.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.