Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 16th
1.
Kapri Womack – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Personal Property
2.
Thein Ton – Breaking Or Entering – Resisting Public Officer
3.
Devine Seaman – Probation Violation
4.
Matthew Story – Driving While Impaired
5.
Caroline Smith – Misdemeanor Larceny – Shoplifting Concealment Goods
6.
Miguel Nunez-Rodriguez – Driving While Impaired – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
7.
Jamie Reis – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Felony Possession Schedule III Controlled Substances
8.
Eric Ravencroft – Drivinf While Impaired
9.
Nadir Quadir – Statutory Rape Of Child By Adult – First Fegrrr Force Sex Offense
10.
Raymond Phillips – Indecent Exposure – Resisting Public Officer
11.
Donnell Parker – Communicating Threats – Disorderly Conduct – Simple Assault
12.
Mohamed Otabachi – Assault On A Female
13.
Joe Oliver – Indecent Liberties With Child – Obtaine Property False Pretense – Forgery
14.
Taylor Newll – Driving While Impaired
15.
Nathaniel Morallis – Misdemeanor Larceny
16.
Amanda Moore – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Larcney
17.
Raymond Medina – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle – Obtaine Property False Pretense – Alter Title
18.
Artie Mcduffie – Second Degree Trespass
19.
Jahklen Mcdonald – Carrying Concealed Weapon
20.
Maurice Mccall – Drving While Impaired
21.
Trajan Mack – Fugitive/Extradition
22.
Marke Locklear – Simple Assault
23.
Vernon Lockhart – Domestic Protective Order Violation
24.
James Keely – Assault On A Female
25.
Isaiah Horton – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats
26.
Aries Henry – Driving Impaired Revoked – Driving While Impaired
27.
Benigno Guzman-Rangel – Driving While Impaired
28.
Decarcus Gatewood – Larceny Of Dog – Communicating Threats – Nonsupport Child
29.
Steven Frazier – Assault On A Female
30.
Leonel FLores – Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Injury – Simple Assault
31.
Erick Farnes – Driving While Impaired
32.
Dwayen Credle – Misdemeanor Larceny
33.
Isaa Cooper – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault
34.
Anthony Carson – Second Degree Trespassing
35.
Erik Calles – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
36.
Tyjee Blackmon – DV Protection Order Violation
37.
Christopher Bellamy – Assault On A Female
38.
Derrick Baker – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon
39.
Sherrice Autry – Misdemenor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer – Shoplifting Concealment Goods
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, September 16th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.