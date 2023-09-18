CMPD Investigating Dog Bite Attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD’s Animal Care and Control division is investigating a dog attack that occurred on Monday, September 18th, 2023 near Mallard Glen Drive in northeast Charlotte.

Animal Care and Control responded to a call in regards to an attack involving two Cane Corso mix dogs. According to a report, the owner lost control of the dogs while walking them and they escaped out of sight.

The report states that the escaped dogs attacked two adult female victims who were family members. Police say the victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Animal Care and Control apprehended the dogs, who were euthanized and testing revealed the dogs did not have the current rabies vaccinations, according to a news release. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.