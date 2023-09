Gaston County Mugshots September 17th

1/22 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/22 Ahkeim McMiller – Affray

3/22 Ashley Beavers – Assault, Simple

4/22 Bradley Farmer – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Break:Enter

5/22 Carlos Rodriquez – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – License, No Operators



6/22 David Kincaid – Assault, Female

7/22 Dominique Artis – DWI – Injury, Real Property – Fail Maintain Lane Control

8/22 Jaris Woods – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/22 Jason McGinnis – Paraphernalia – Sch II, Possess

10/22 Jesse Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/22 Jordan Bicki – DWI – Drive After Consuming, Less Than 21

12/22 Jynasia Watkins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/22 Kevin Pressley – Injury, Personal Property – Larceny, Misdemeanor

14/22 Kristian Molina Alvares – DWI – License, No Operators

15/22 Melvin Caldwell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony



16/22 Paula Luther – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/22 Scottie Ruff – Possess Stolen Property – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Firearm, Possess, Felon

18/22 Tamarion Hoff – Injury, Real Property

19/22 Tayna McMIller – Affray

20/22 Tiyese Carr – Assault, Officer, Serious Injury – Trespass, 2nd Degree



21/22 Tysheim McMiller – Affray

22/22 Wesley Hillyer – Trespass, 2nd Degree













































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, September 17th.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.