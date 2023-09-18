Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 17th
Mecklengburg County Mugshots
Alayna Bell – Second Degree Trespass
Amaya Pattillo – Driving While Impaired
Antonio Threatt – Possession of Firearm By Felon – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Chateria Jones – Simple Assault – Injury to Real Property
Christopher Mintz – Assault on a Female
Christopher Monroe – Assault on a Female
Dante Brown – Breaking or Entering
Darius Ervin – Assault With a Deadly Weapon
Daryl Green – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer – Intoxicated and Disruptive
David Turlington – Resisting Public Officer – Communicating Threats
Denzel Parks – Common Law Robbery – Lar Remove:Dest:Deact Compo
Diamond Williams – Feloncy Larcency – Felony Conspiracy
Gregorio Reyes – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Assault By Strangulation – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure
James Bobo – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag – No Liability Insurance
Jatorian Adams – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Jenine Young – Simple Assault – DV Protective Order Violation
Jerald Brantley – Indecent Exposure
Jose Espana–Lopez – Driving While Impaired – No Operator’s License
Joshua Forcier – Breaking and or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
Joshua Russ – Assault Govt Official:Emply – C:S-Sch II- Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Julio Miranda – Injury to Real Property
Kentezz Bailey – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Kerry Roddey – Second Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
Kerston Ford – Driving While Impaired
Kevin Hines – DWI – Aggravated Level 1 – Probation Violation
Lontravious Cochran – Assault By Strangulation
Macae Napier – Simple Assault – Assault on a Female
Mark John – Assault Serilus Bodily Injury – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Assault on a Female
Matthew Miller – Second Degree Trespass
Ra’Kail Brigman – Assault on a Female
Rashauna Gilbert – Resisting Public Officer – Intoxicated and Disruptive
Saquan Steed – Driving While Impaired – Kidnapping-Second Degree – Assault on a Female
Shardaye Jackson – Breaking or Entering
Stephen Montgomery – Burglary – Second Degree – Trespass – First Degree – AWDWIKISI
Taylor Little – Communicating Threats
Thomas Rikard – Driving While Impaired – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Poss Opn Cnt:Cons Alc Psg Area
Travis Howard – Driving While Impaired
Vidian Pascual–Diaz – Driving While Impaired
Ziyon Rhyne – Assault By Pointing a Gun – Resisting Public Officer
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, September 17th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.