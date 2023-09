The National Hurricane Center is watching the southeastern coast as an area of low pressure is expected to develop late this week. As of Monday evening, there is a low chance of subtropical development over the next 7 days.

The European and the American (GFS) models are showing two big differences on the track and speed of the low pressure. This will depict if and when we see rain from this system.

We will watch model trends and have a better idea on what this system will do once it develops.