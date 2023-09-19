Gaston County Mugshots September 18th
Alexander Boyle – Probation Violation
Anita McCall – DWI – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area – Reckless Driving, To Endanger
Charles Crowder – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Charles Winchester – Probation Violation, Other County – Probation Violation
Cody Estes – Non Support Child Iv D
Cole Caldwell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Courtney Shuler – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Daniel Jones – Break:Enter, Coin Machine – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Danielle Messick – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer
Elijah Pearson – Possess Stolen Property – Resist Public Officer
Justin Sisk – Habeas Corpus
Kelly Hooker – Sch II, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle – Insurance, No Liability – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Kelvin Byars – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Kenyetta Card – Failure To Appear, Felony
Kimberly Tilley – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Hight – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Non Support Child Iv D
Rashad Schenck – Assault, Female – Injury, Personal Property
Steven Boyce – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Steven Faulkenbury – Probation Violation
Tieger Cathcart – Break:Enter
Trinity Drumm – Probation Violation
Twila Ledbetter – DWI
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, September 18th.
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.