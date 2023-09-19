Gaston County Mugshots September 18th

1/24 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/24 Alexander Boyle – Probation Violation

3/24 Anita McCall – DWI – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area – Reckless Driving, To Endanger

4/24 Charles Crowder – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/24 Charles Winchester – Probation Violation, Other County – Probation Violation



6/24 Cody Estes – Non Support Child Iv D

7/24 Cole Caldwell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/24 Courtney Shuler – Trespass, 2nd Degree

9/24 Daniel Jones – Break:Enter, Coin Machine – Larceny, Misdemeanor

10/24 Danielle Messick – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resist Public Officer



11/24 Elijah Pearson – Possess Stolen Property – Resist Public Officer

12/24 Justin Sisk – Habeas Corpus

13/24 Kelly Hooker – Sch II, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle – Insurance, No Liability – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

14/24 Kelvin Byars – Larceny, Misdemeanor

15/24 Kenyetta Card – Failure To Appear, Felony



16/24 Kimberly Tilley – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

17/24 Michael Hight – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Non Support Child Iv D

18/24 Rashad Schenck – Assault, Female – Injury, Personal Property

19/24 Sarah Dalton – AWDW

20/24 Steven Boyce – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/24 Steven Faulkenbury – Probation Violation

22/24 Tieger Cathcart – Break:Enter

23/24 Trinity Drumm – Probation Violation

24/24 Twila Ledbetter – DWI

















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, September 18th.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.