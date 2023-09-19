Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 18th
Adraia Essie – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Operate Veh No Ins – No Operators License
Akil Wright – Assault On A Female
Alvaro Mejia – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Brandon Manikas – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting Public Officer
Carmen McKee – Simple Assault
Catherine Jorett – Felony Larceny
Cece Sloan – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Corey Sanders – Habitual Larceny
Crystal Hucks – Misdemeanor Larceny
Dashawn Jackson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Demarcus Gatewood – Injury To Personal Property – Misdemeanor Larceny – Communicating Threats
Deqavies Mackey – Governor’s Warrant – C:S – Sch I – Sell Schedule I Controlled
Devion Hinton – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Obtain Property False Pretense – Misdemeanor Larceny
Devone Walker – Second Degree Trespass – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
Devonte Smith – AWDWIKISI
Dwayne Credle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Second Degree Trespass
Edron Gonzalez – Sexual Battery
Elenio Garcia–Mora – Driving While Impaired
Emanuel Patterson – DV Protective Order Violation
Empiria Gilliard – Contempt Of Court
Eric Stancil – C:S – Possess Controlled Substance At JA – C:S – Sch II – Simple Possession – Simple Possess Sch IV CS
Fidele Mpaybinam – Reckless Drvg – Wanton Disregard– Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Francisco Saavedra – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
George Mackey – DV Protective Order Violation
Gorden Fleming – Manslaughter – Involuntary
Gregory McMorris – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Assault Govt Official:Emply
Isiah Holman – Second Degree Trespass
James Milliken – Battery Of Unborn Child
James Taylor – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Jarrod Green – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
Javier Argueta – Contempt Of Court
Jermaine Monroe – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisting Public Officer
John Milton – Statutory Rape Of Child <=15 – Indecent Liberties With Child
Joseph Greenaway – Simple Assault
Lamont Hudson – False Imprisonment – Second Degree Trespass
Latrice Jefferson – Speeding – Flee:Elude Arrest – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Lauren Frazier – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Madonna Perez – Misdemeanor Larceny
Marshall Alexander – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Window Tinting Viol – Failure Of Driver To Have Passenger < 16
Martin Mattucci – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy
Matkenzie Whitworth – Assault On A Female
Melvin Gaskin – Trespass – First Degree
Michael Mohr – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Felony Conspiracy
Natilya Stewart – AWDWIKISI – Hit:Run Fail Stop Prop Damage
Neal Powell – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Priscilla Worthy – Habitual Larceny – Felony Possession Sch I CS – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Ray Davis – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Rickey McKinney – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Rigoberto Ortega – DV Protective Order Violation – Interfere Emergency Communication – Misdemeanor Larceny
Ronnie Fewell – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Operate Comm Veh Comm Nol
Rozina Woldeslase – Second Degree Trespass – Assault Govt Official:Emply
Shalea Rutledge – Assault Govt Official:Emply – Resisting Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny
Solomon Barnwell – Assault On A Female – Interfere Emergency Communication – Injury To Personal Property
Taja Sands – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Tracy Rainey – Misdemeanor Larceny
Tyrice Brice – Governor’s Warrant
Tyrone Johnson – Assault On A Female
Uniqueous Brown – Contempt Of Court
Wilbert Timmons – Embezzlement – Misdemeanor Larceny
William White – Statutory Rape Of Child < = 15 – Stat SEx Off With Child <= 15 – Indecent Liberties With Child
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, September 18th.
* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.