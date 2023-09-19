Watching The Southeast Coast For Possible Subtropical Development

The National Hurricane Center is watching the southeastern coast as an area of low pressure is expected to develop late this week. As of Monday evening, there is a low chance of subtropical development over the next 7 days.

The European and the American (GFS) models are in better agreement today showing most of the impacts being toward the coast. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the track, therefore, impacts could shift west over the next couple of days. As of Tuesday evening, scattered showers along with wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible Friday PM into Saturday. Again, this forecast could change.

We will watch model trends and have a better idea on what this system will do once it develops.