Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 19th

1/62 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/62 Xzaviour Ferguson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Firearm

3/62 William Robinson – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

4/62 Uniqneous Brown – Fishing Without A License

5/62 Umberto Altamirano – Civil Revocation Of Driver’s License



6/62 Tyree Knight – Discharge Weapon Occ Prop-Convey In Oper – Injury To Personal Property

7/62 Trajan Mack – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

8/62 Tiffany Bridle – Felony Possession Sch I CS – Driving While Impaired

9/62 Tammy Taylor – Driving While Impaired

10/62 Sierra Howard – Resisting Public Officer – Simple Assault



11/62 Shamequa Ferguson – Contempt Of Court

12/62 Seilae Forbes – Second Degree Trespass – Simple Assault

13/62 Sarah Blanks – Misdemeanor Larcency – Shoplifting Concealment Goods

14/62 Sandino Davis – Resisting Public Officer – Communicating Threats – Threating Telephone Call

15/62 Robert Luther – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Misdemeanor Child Abuse



16/62 Richard Lopez – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

17/62 Randy May – Flee:Elude Arrest W:MV – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

18/62 Purvis Walker – Second Degree Trespass

19/62 Patrick Walters – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Simple Assault

20/62 Noah Allen – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possess Weapon Mass Destruct – Carrying concealed Weapon



21/62 Nathan Johnston – Murder

22/62 Nadir Quadir – DWI-Aggravated Level 1

23/62 Lisa Conrad – Misdemeanor Larceny

24/62 Lashonda Barber – Impede Traffic

25/62 Lariska Purdie – Probation Violation – Felony Larceny



26/62 Lariska Purdie – Larceny by Anti-Inventory Device – Misdemeanor Larceny – Habitual Felon

27/62 Khalil Boler – Indecent Exposure

28/62 Kevin Smith – Driving While Impaired – Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver – Felony conspiracy

29/62 Kevin Mendoza – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault And Battery

30/62 Kevin Byrd – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter



31/62 Keiondre Henderson – Possess Stolen Firearm – Driving While Impaired

32/62 Justin Proffitt – Resisting Public Officer – Simple Possess Sch IV CS – Probation Violation

33/62 Joshua Varnadore – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter

34/62 Jose Mejia–Gaona – Resisting Public Officer

35/62 Jose Garcia–Cruz – Stat Rape Of Child By Adult – Indecent Liberties With Child – Contributing Del Of Juvenile



36/62 Jonathan Lopez – Traffic In Methamphetamine – Carrying Concealed Weapon

37/62 Jaurion Springs – Flee:Elude Arrest W:MV – AWDW Intent To Kill – Discharge Weapon Occ Prop-Convey In Oper

38/62 Jaurion Springs – Communicating Threats

39/62 James Smith – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

40/62 James Love – Habitual Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny



41/62 Jamari Whitmere – Governor’s Warrant

42/62 Gregory Giordano – Assault On A Female

43/62 Gerald Pauling – Fail Provide Proof Fare Pay

44/62 George Smith – Obtain Property False Pretense

45/62 Frederick Leung – Misdemeanor Larceny – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle



46/62 Florentino Jimenez–Ramos – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

47/62 Evan Greiner – Interfere Emergency Communication – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment

48/62 Datarius Mcham – Mal Conduct By Prisoner:Throw

49/62 Damarkus Hudson – Impede Traffic

50/62 Christopher Leath – DWI – Level 5



51/62 Christina Graves – Possess Stolen Firearm

52/62 Cherrell Sharps – Second Degree Trespass

53/62 Carlos Romero – Driving While Impaired – Drive After Consuming-21 – Reckless Driving To Endanger

54/62 Carlos Jones – Kidnapping-Second Degree – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

55/62 Carl Baumann – Impede Traffic



56/62 Bernethia Brown – Impede Traffic

57/62 Avond Johnson – Impede Traffic

58/62 Antonio Jennings – Fail Reprt New Address-Sex Off – Embezzlement

59/62 Antiwan Singleton – Assault On A Female-Agg.Phys.Force – Fail Provide Proof Fare Pay

60/62 Akeem Moore – Assault On A Female



61/62 Aidan Watson – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Robberty With A Dangerous Weapon

Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, September 19th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.