Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 20th

1/29 Reginald Heath – FAilure To Register As Sex Offender

2/29 Alan Hilling – Communication Threats

3/29 Jerrik Huffman – Defrauding Innkeeper

4/29 Timothy Kearse – Felony Probation Violation – Resisting Public Officer

5/29 Kontrell Knox – Carrying Concealed Weapon



6/29 Simone Love – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Hit/Run Serious Injury/Death – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

7/29 Donald Maechtle – Governor’s Warrant

8/29 Theresa Marlowe – Second Degree Trespass

9/29 Jayontae Mcham – Probation Violation – Burglary – Larceny After Brea/Enter

10/29 Matthew Miller – Carrying Concealed – Driving While License Revoked



11/29 Shawn Patton – Kidnapping – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Assault On A Female

12/29 Thomas Rowland – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter

13/29 Larond Sheppard – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Female

14/29 Shavonda Simpson – Simple Assault

15/29 Jessica Sowell – Identity Theft – Financial Transaction Card Fraud



16/29 Jaurion Springs – Flee:Elude Arrest – Assault With Deadly Weapon – Discharge Weapon Occupies Property

17/29 Patrick Swain – Communication Threats

18/29 Damarion Thompson – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property

19/29 Vincent Williams – Cruelty To Animals

20/29 Timothy Graham – Nonsupport Of Child



22/29 Nazir Hayman – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Manslaughter-Involuntary – Kidnapping

23/29 Deonte’ Hatfield – Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon

24/29 Roderick Harrison – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage

25/29 Alyssa Greenwell – Misdemeanor Child Abuse



26/29 Joshua Garmon – Common Law Robbery

27/29 Jason Flores – Driving While Impaired – Probation Violation

28/29 Anthony Degraffenreidt – Driving While License Revoked – Open Container After Consuming – License Plate Frame Violation

29/29 Micheal Castillo – Sexual Battery



























































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, September 20th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.