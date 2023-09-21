Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 20th
Reginald Heath – FAilure To Register As Sex Offender
Alan Hilling – Communication Threats
Jerrik Huffman – Defrauding Innkeeper
Timothy Kearse – Felony Probation Violation – Resisting Public Officer
Kontrell Knox – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Simone Love – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Felony Hit/Run Serious Injury/Death – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Donald Maechtle – Governor’s Warrant
Theresa Marlowe – Second Degree Trespass
Jayontae Mcham – Probation Violation – Burglary – Larceny After Brea/Enter
Matthew Miller – Carrying Concealed – Driving While License Revoked
Shawn Patton – Kidnapping – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Assault On A Female
Thomas Rowland – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
Larond Sheppard – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Female
Shavonda Simpson – Simple Assault
Jessica Sowell – Identity Theft – Financial Transaction Card Fraud
Jaurion Springs – Flee:Elude Arrest – Assault With Deadly Weapon – Discharge Weapon Occupies Property
Patrick Swain – Communication Threats
Damarion Thompson – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property
Vincent Williams – Cruelty To Animals
Timothy Graham – Nonsupport Of Child
Donald Maechtle – Governor Warrant
Nazir Hayman – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Manslaughter-Involuntary – Kidnapping
Deonte’ Hatfield – Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon
Roderick Harrison – Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage
Alyssa Greenwell – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Joshua Garmon – Common Law Robbery
Jason Flores – Driving While Impaired – Probation Violation
Anthony Degraffenreidt – Driving While License Revoked – Open Container After Consuming – License Plate Frame Violation
Micheal Castillo – Sexual Battery
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, September 20th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.