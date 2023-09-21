Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen Forms, Takes Aim at Outer Banks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Tar Heel State is bracing for its first tropical landfall of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami has designated an area of low pressure located roughly 350 miles southeast of Charleston, SC, as Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) Sixteen. PTC Sixteen is forecast to become a tropical storm as it journeys northward over the next 48 hours and should receive the name Ophelia by Friday morning. Expect the fledgling system to make landfall in the Outer Banks on Saturday as a strong tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted from Brunswick County, NC, to the Delmarva Peninsula in preparation for future Ophelia.

Strong, gusty storms, rough seas, and high winds will impact the North Carolina coast and Outer Banks over the next 48 hours. South Carolina beaches can expect a higher rip current risk into the first half of the weekend. Ophelia should clear from the Carolinas by Sunday morning as it continues its jaunt northward.

Significant impacts to the WCCB Charlotte viewing area are not likely, but isolated gusty showers and overcast skies are in the forecast for most communities east of the Metro. Rain totals will largely remain under a quarter-inch outside of any heavy cells.

What is a Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC)?

A Potential Tropical Cyclone is a system that hasn’t yet met the criteria of a tropical depression or storm, but poses the threat of bringing tropical storm or hurricane conditions to communities within 48 hours. The NHC does this to issue Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings to these communities properly.