Gaston County Mugshots September 21st

1/35 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/35 Adriel Rodriguez–Torres – Failure To Appear, Felony – Cocaine, Possess

3/35 Alexandro Mogodeanu – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods

4/35 Alfonzo Davis – Assault And Battery

5/35 Amanda Lanier – Probation Violation



6/35 Anthony Kirkpatrick – Indecent Liberties, Child – Sexual Battery

7/35 Beth Lutz – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Heroin, Traffick – Sch II, Sell:Deliver – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Probation Violation

8/35 Billy Heavener – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control

9/35 Bobby Abee – Habeas Corpus

10/35 Bradley Sain – Habeas Corpus



11/35 Christopher Arnold – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

12/35 Christopher Geroge – Resist Public Officer

13/35 Chuck Thompson – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

14/35 Curtis Woods – Probation Violation

15/35 Danny Allen – Habeas Corpus



16/35 Deangelo Rice – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Non Support Child Iv D

17/35 Derek Simpson – Trespass, 2nd Degree

18/35 Devin Small – Larceny, Misdemeanor

19/35 Earle Orendorff – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag

20/35 Eddie Hullender – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/35 Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/35 Floyd Armstrong – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

23/35 James Jones – Larceny, Employee

24/35 John Seymour – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resist Public Officer – Threat, Communicate

25/35 Kelly Mannarino – Failure To Appear, Felony



26/35 Kiana Hargrove – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/35 Michael Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/35 Nikki Hicks – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Child Abuse – Assault, Simple

29/35 Randy Mckinney – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/35 Shamonquez Arnold – Probation Violation, Other County



31/35 Stacey Bleckler – School Attendance Law Violation

32/35 Steven Isenhour – Parole Warrant

33/35 Trinity Johnson – Larceny, Firearm – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Extradition:Fugitive Other State

34/35 Vladymir Mondesir – Assault, Female

35/35 Zacary Tench – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony







































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, September 21st.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.