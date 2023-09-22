Gaston County Mugshots September 21st
Gaston-County-Mugshots
Adriel Rodriguez–Torres – Failure To Appear, Felony – Cocaine, Possess
Alexandro Mogodeanu – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods
Alfonzo Davis – Assault And Battery
Amanda Lanier – Probation Violation
Anthony Kirkpatrick – Indecent Liberties, Child – Sexual Battery
Beth Lutz – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Heroin, Traffick – Sch II, Sell:Deliver – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Probation Violation
Billy Heavener – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control
Bobby Abee – Habeas Corpus
Bradley Sain – Habeas Corpus
Christopher Arnold – Break:Enter – Larceny, After Break:Enter – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher Geroge – Resist Public Officer
Chuck Thompson – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Curtis Woods – Probation Violation
Danny Allen – Habeas Corpus
Deangelo Rice – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Non Support Child Iv D
Derek Simpson – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Devin Small – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Earle Orendorff – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag
Eddie Hullender – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Floyd Armstrong – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
James Jones – Larceny, Employee
John Seymour – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resist Public Officer – Threat, Communicate
Kelly Mannarino – Failure To Appear, Felony
Kiana Hargrove – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Michael Johnson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Nikki Hicks – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Child Abuse – Assault, Simple
Randy Mckinney – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Shamonquez Arnold – Probation Violation, Other County
Stacey Bleckler – School Attendance Law Violation
Steven Isenhour – Parole Warrant
Trinity Johnson – Larceny, Firearm – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
Vladymir Mondesir – Assault, Female
Zacary Tench – Shoplifting:Conceal Goods – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, September 21st.
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.