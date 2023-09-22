Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 21st

1/41 Tina Alexander – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Meth – Probation Violation

2/41 Jermaine Allen – Urinate In Public

3/41 Gregory Anderson – Second Degree Trespass

4/41 Philipe Anthony – Injury To Personal Property – Misdemeanor Larceny

5/41 Daquan Archie – Possession Of Stolen Firearm



6/41 Kurlon Ayers – Assault On A Female

7/41 Montravius Bright – Resisting Public Officer

8/41 Dajanique Burt – Felony Conspiracy – Misdemeanor Larceny

9/41 Teraze Butler – Assault On A Female

10/41 Tholmas Cohen – Possession Of Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



11/41 Brian Coleman – Resisting Public Officer – Simple Assault – Carrying Concealed Weapon

12/41 Anthony Collins – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy

13/41 Maliyah Cook – Speeding – Reckless Driving

14/41 Eugene Curry – Disclose Private Images – Cyberstalking

15/41 Stephen Davisonson – Second Degree Trespass



16/41 Rebecca Deviney – Probation Violation – Possession Stolen Goods

17/41 Casey Edwards – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

18/41 Leamon Gray – Injury To Person Property – Interference With Electric Monitor – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

19/41 Andre Hammonds – Assault On A Female

20/41 Joshua Harris – Assault On A Female – Carrying A Concealed Weapon



21/41 Ivory Harrsion – Misdemeanor Larceny

22/41 Joshua Hawk – Felony Larceny

23/41 MArshall Hollingsworthy – Flee/Elude Arrest – Possession Of Drug Perehernalia – Probation Violation

24/41 Lamont Hudson – Second Degree Trespass

25/41 Daniel Jernigan – Misdemeanor Larceny



26/41 Kenneth King – Misdemeanor Larceny

27/41 Marquis Mahaffey – Felony Larceny – Resisiting Public Officer – Injury To Personal Property

28/41 Korrey Marsh – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill

29/41 Robert Marsh – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

30/41 ELijah McBride – Possession Of Cocaine



31/41 Kevin Mendoza – Going Armed To The Terror Of The People

32/41 Jessica Nolen – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle

33/41 Troy Reese – Habitual Larceny – Probation Violation

34/41 Shalea Rutledge – Felony Larceny – Resisitng Public Officer

35/41 Rik Scott – Altering Serial Numbers



36/41 ANthony Walton – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

37/41 Jordan Westbrook – Possession Of Gun On Educational Property

38/41 Johnny Williams – Simple Assault

39/41 Nazir Worth – Misdemanor Larceny

40/41 Robert Gaston – Discharge Weapon On Occupied Proerty



41/41 Shawn Patton – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, September 21st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.