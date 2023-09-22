Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 21st
-
1/41
Tina Alexander – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Meth – Probation Violation
-
2/41
Jermaine Allen – Urinate In Public
-
3/41
Gregory Anderson – Second Degree Trespass
-
4/41
Philipe Anthony – Injury To Personal Property – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
5/41
Daquan Archie – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
-
-
6/41
Kurlon Ayers – Assault On A Female
-
7/41
Montravius Bright – Resisting Public Officer
-
8/41
Dajanique Burt – Felony Conspiracy – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
9/41
Teraze Butler – Assault On A Female
-
10/41
Tholmas Cohen – Possession Of Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
11/41
Brian Coleman – Resisting Public Officer – Simple Assault – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
12/41
Anthony Collins – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy
-
13/41
Maliyah Cook – Speeding – Reckless Driving
-
14/41
Eugene Curry – Disclose Private Images – Cyberstalking
-
15/41
Stephen Davisonson – Second Degree Trespass
-
-
16/41
Rebecca Deviney – Probation Violation – Possession Stolen Goods
-
17/41
Casey Edwards – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
-
18/41
Leamon Gray – Injury To Person Property – Interference With Electric Monitor – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
19/41
Andre Hammonds – Assault On A Female
-
20/41
Joshua Harris – Assault On A Female – Carrying A Concealed Weapon
-
-
21/41
Ivory Harrsion – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
22/41
Joshua Hawk – Felony Larceny
-
23/41
MArshall Hollingsworthy – Flee/Elude Arrest – Possession Of Drug Perehernalia – Probation Violation
-
24/41
Lamont Hudson – Second Degree Trespass
-
25/41
Daniel Jernigan – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
-
26/41
Kenneth King – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
27/41
Marquis Mahaffey – Felony Larceny – Resisiting Public Officer – Injury To Personal Property
-
28/41
Korrey Marsh – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill
-
29/41
Robert Marsh – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
-
30/41
ELijah McBride – Possession Of Cocaine
-
-
31/41
Kevin Mendoza – Going Armed To The Terror Of The People
-
32/41
Jessica Nolen – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle
-
33/41
Troy Reese – Habitual Larceny – Probation Violation
-
34/41
Shalea Rutledge – Felony Larceny – Resisitng Public Officer
-
35/41
Rik Scott – Altering Serial Numbers
-
-
36/41
ANthony Walton – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
-
37/41
Jordan Westbrook – Possession Of Gun On Educational Property
-
38/41
Johnny Williams – Simple Assault
-
39/41
Nazir Worth – Misdemanor Larceny
-
40/41
Robert Gaston – Discharge Weapon On Occupied Proerty
-
-
41/41
Shawn Patton – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, September 21st.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.