Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed. Ophelia is roughly 150 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. Maximum sustained winds are up to 60 mph as this storm moves N/NW at 12 mph.

Landfall is expected on the North Carolina coast on Saturday morning.

Local Impacts:

Rain: Scattered overnight through the first half of Saturday.

West of I-77: .05” – .50”

East of I-77: .50” – 1.50” (Higher totals the farther east)

Below is just one model, but this gives a good idea of how the higher rain totals will set up farther east.

Wind: Gusts up to 30 mph Friday through Saturday.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 11PM 9/21

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is located off the southeast coast. This is forecast to become Tropical or Subtropical Storm Ophelia on Friday.

The greatest impacts will be along the coast, but locally we will still see gusty wind, cooler temps, clouds and some rain.

Rainfall: There will be some neighborhoods west of I-77 that do not see any rain. Those east of I-77 have the best chance to see rain. 0.10” – 1” is possible with rain totals increasing the farther east you are. Those closer to the coast could see 4-6”+.

Wind: Gusts up to 30 mph – especially Friday PM and Saturday AM.

Timing: Rain could creep into our eastern counties Friday evening. We will continue to see scattered showers overnight through Saturday.

PREVIOUS UPDATE 11AM 9/21

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Tar Heel State is bracing for its first tropical landfall of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami has designated an area of low pressure located roughly 350 miles southeast of Charleston, SC, as Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) Sixteen. PTC Sixteen is forecast to become a tropical storm as it journeys northward over the next 48 hours and should receive the name Ophelia by Friday morning. Expect the fledgling system to make landfall in the Outer Banks on Saturday as a strong tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted from Brunswick County, NC, to the Delmarva Peninsula in preparation for future Ophelia.

Strong, gusty storms, rough seas, and high winds will impact the North Carolina coast and Outer Banks over the next 48 hours. South Carolina beaches can expect a higher rip current risk into the first half of the weekend. Ophelia should clear from the Carolinas by Sunday morning as it continues its jaunt northward.

Significant impacts to the WCCB Charlotte viewing area are not likely, but isolated gusty showers and overcast skies are in the forecast for most communities east of the Metro. Rain totals will largely remain under a quarter-inch outside of any heavy cells.

What is a Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC)?

A Potential Tropical Cyclone is a system that hasn’t yet met the criteria of a tropical depression or storm, but poses the threat of bringing tropical storm or hurricane conditions to communities within 48 hours. The NHC does this to issue Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings to these communities properly.