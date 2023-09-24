Gaston County Mugshots September 23rd
1/25
Ja’Marion Young – Failure To Appear In Court
2/25
Exzavion Williams – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving – Open Container Of Alcohol – Failure To Maintane Lane Control
3/25
Vernon Stewart – Larceny – Carrying Concealed Weapon
4/25
David Smith – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
5/25
Samantha Small – Possession Of Stolen – Simple Assault
6/25
Jose Santiago – Driving While Impaired – Speeding
7/25
Grabriela Salazar – Simple Assault
8/25
Cameron Robertson – Failiure To Appear
9/25
Brandi Parham – Stalking – Harrasing Phone Call
10/25
Jefferey Todd – Driving While Impaired – No License
11/25
Rosemary Murillo – Failure To Appear In Court
12/25
Curtis Moore – Failure To Appear In Court
13/25
Jamey McEntyre – Failure to Appear In Court
14/25
Charles McCoskey – Failure To Appear In Court
15/25
Jodeci Martin – Probation Violation
16/25
Darielle Marbury – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Carrying Concealed Firearm
17/25
Chelsea Macias – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
18/25
Kelly Gann – Possession Schedule II Controlled Substances
19/25
Joseph Cruse – Assault On A Female
20/25
Tracy Burris – Offer/Bribe – Disorderly Conduct – Resisit Public Officer –Intoxicated And Disruptive
21/25
Lewis Berry – Driving While License
22/25
Luther Benton – Driving WHile Failure To Maintain Lane Control
23/25
Jeffery Bell – Habitual Larceny
24/25
Hailey Beard– Possession Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Parahphernalia
25/25
Dominique Avery – Failure To Appear In Court
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.