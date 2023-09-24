Gaston County Mugshots September 23rd

1/25 Ja’Marion Young – Failure To Appear In Court

2/25 Exzavion Williams – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving – Open Container Of Alcohol – Failure To Maintane Lane Control

3/25 Vernon Stewart – Larceny – Carrying Concealed Weapon

4/25 David Smith – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

5/25 Samantha Small – Possession Of Stolen – Simple Assault



6/25 Jose Santiago – Driving While Impaired – Speeding

7/25 Grabriela Salazar – Simple Assault

8/25 Cameron Robertson – Failiure To Appear

9/25 Brandi Parham – Stalking – Harrasing Phone Call

10/25 Jefferey Todd – Driving While Impaired – No License



11/25 Rosemary Murillo – Failure To Appear In Court

12/25 Curtis Moore – Failure To Appear In Court

13/25 Jamey McEntyre – Failure to Appear In Court

14/25 Charles McCoskey – Failure To Appear In Court

15/25 Jodeci Martin – Probation Violation



16/25 Darielle Marbury – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Carrying Concealed Firearm

17/25 Chelsea Macias – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

18/25 Kelly Gann – Possession Schedule II Controlled Substances

19/25 Joseph Cruse – Assault On A Female

20/25 Tracy Burris – Offer/Bribe – Disorderly Conduct – Resisit Public Officer –Intoxicated And Disruptive



21/25 Lewis Berry – Driving While License

22/25 Luther Benton – Driving WHile Failure To Maintain Lane Control

23/25 Jeffery Bell – Habitual Larceny

24/25 Hailey Beard– Possession Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Parahphernalia

25/25 Dominique Avery – Failure To Appear In Court



















































Check out the Gaston County Mugshot from Saturday, September 23rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.