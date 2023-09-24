Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 23rd
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Anothy Rogers – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Danielle Robinson – Simple Assault
Hector Ramirez – Assault By Strangualtion – Assualt On Female
Deshawn Pope – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Jamar Perry – Robbery With Damgeorus Weapon – Simple Assault
Daniel Patrick Assault On A Female
Terry Parrish – Govenor’s Warrant
Trevis Moore – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possssion Stolen Firearm
Jonathan Monroe – Assault On Female
Jallel Monroe – Driving While Impaired
Kalie Mciver – Simple Assault – Communication Threats – Injury To Real Property
Trashaan Mcgee – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Cospiracy Robbery With A Dangers Weapon
Thomas Mcclure – Probabtion Violation – Driving While Impaired
Raymond Mcclinton – Resisitng Public Officer – Injury To Person Property
Joseph Mathis – First Degree – Trespass
Francisco Moreles – Driving While Impaired
Francis Mahatha – Mal conduct By Prisoners
Ashton Lumey – Resisting Public Officer – Injury Public Officer – Injury To Personal Property
Kellin Labastille – Attempted First Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Jarvis Jones – Possession Stolen Fireaem – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Patrick Johnson – Probation Violation
Breona Jennings – Speeding – No Operatos License
Douglas Jeffers – Fugitive Extradtion In Other State
Shawn Ivey – Second Degree Trespass
Shannn Allen – Driving While Impaired
Jerrik Huffman – Defraudung Inkeeper
Destynii Harris – Simple Assault
Grnat Harden – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter
Sean Bishop – Simple Assault – Fugitive Extradition Other State
Fenandez Flack – Failure Report New Adress-Sex Offender
ALicia Evans – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Avin Edge – Communication Threats
Robert Bunlar – Indecent Exposure
Alex Degraffinreid – Posssession Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concelaed Weapon
Jamel Daniels – Driving WhIile Impaired
O’Shaye Cooper – Breaking Or Entering
Candice Cooper – Simple Assault
Ladia Collins – Cyberstalking – Harassing Phone Call – Communicating Threats
Michelle Clark – Simple Assault – Resisitng Public Officer – Communication Threats
Lionel Castillo – Driving While Impaired
Jerrell Cannon – Possession Of FIrearm By Felon – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle
Michael Black – Interference With Emergency Communication
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, September 23rd
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.