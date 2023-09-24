Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 23rd

1/43 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/43 Anothy Rogers – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

3/43 Danielle Robinson – Simple Assault

4/43 Hector Ramirez – Assault By Strangualtion – Assualt On Female

5/43 Deshawn Pope – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



6/43 Jamar Perry – Robbery With Damgeorus Weapon – Simple Assault

7/43 Daniel Patrick Assault On A Female

8/43 Terry Parrish – Govenor’s Warrant

9/43 Trevis Moore – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possssion Stolen Firearm

10/43 Jonathan Monroe – Assault On Female



11/43 Jallel Monroe – Driving While Impaired

12/43 Kalie Mciver – Simple Assault – Communication Threats – Injury To Real Property

13/43 Trashaan Mcgee – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Cospiracy Robbery With A Dangers Weapon

14/43 Thomas Mcclure – Probabtion Violation – Driving While Impaired

15/43 Raymond Mcclinton – Resisitng Public Officer – Injury To Person Property



16/43 Joseph Mathis – First Degree – Trespass

17/43 Francisco Moreles – Driving While Impaired

18/43 Francis Mahatha – Mal conduct By Prisoners

19/43 Ashton Lumey – Resisting Public Officer – Injury Public Officer – Injury To Personal Property

20/43 Kellin Labastille – Attempted First Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



21/43 Jarvis Jones – Possession Stolen Fireaem – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

22/43 Patrick Johnson – Probation Violation

23/43 Breona Jennings – Speeding – No Operatos License

24/43 Douglas Jeffers – Fugitive Extradtion In Other State

25/43 Shawn Ivey – Second Degree Trespass



26/43 Shannn Allen – Driving While Impaired

27/43 Jerrik Huffman – Defraudung Inkeeper

28/43 Destynii Harris – Simple Assault

29/43 Grnat Harden – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter

30/43 Sean Bishop – Simple Assault – Fugitive Extradition Other State



31/43 Fenandez Flack – Failure Report New Adress-Sex Offender

32/43 ALicia Evans – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

33/43 Avin Edge – Communication Threats

34/43 Robert Bunlar – Indecent Exposure

35/43 Alex Degraffinreid – Posssession Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concelaed Weapon



36/43 Jamel Daniels – Driving WhIile Impaired

37/43 O’Shaye Cooper – Breaking Or Entering

38/43 Candice Cooper – Simple Assault

39/43 Ladia Collins – Cyberstalking – Harassing Phone Call – Communicating Threats

40/43 Michelle Clark – Simple Assault – Resisitng Public Officer – Communication Threats



41/43 Lionel Castillo – Driving While Impaired

42/43 Jerrell Cannon – Possession Of FIrearm By Felon – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle

43/43 Michael Black – Interference With Emergency Communication























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, September 23rd

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.