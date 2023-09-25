Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 24th
Angel Manzanares – N-IVD Non-Support of Child
Anthony Ford – Assault on a Female – Communicating Threats – Interfere Emergency Communication
Archavis Pearson – PWISD Cocaine
Arthur Smith – Breaking and or Entering – Possession of Burglary Tools
Aumnisha Bethea – Simple Assault – Hit:Run Fail Stop Prop Damage
Brayan Brito–Guzaro – Driving While Impaired
Chalika Marshall – Simple Assault
Cheri Weber – Felony Possession of Cocaine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Possess Sch IV CS
Christina Opyrchal – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Christopher Hendricks – Second Degree Trespass
Church Mobley – Fugitive:Extradition Other State – AWDW Serious Injury
Cory Schultz – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Drvg-Wanton Disregard – Mal Conduct By Prisoner:Throw
Daquiri Sellers – Driving While Impaired
David Traylor – Driving While Impaired
Deandre Lewis – Larceny of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Second Degree Trespass
Demarco McDowell – Assault By Strangulation – False Imprisonment – Communicating Threats
Deontae Robinson – Misdemeanor Larceny
Donald Springs – IV-D Non-Support of Child – Assault on a Female
Donald Williams – Possession of Firearm By Felon – Permit Children Use Firearms – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Dorion Anderson – Driving While Impaired
Dylan Holcomb – Second Degree Trespass
Edward Gonzalez – Assault By Strangulation – Assault on a Female
Elliott Glenn – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag
Giovanny Anaya – Assault on a Female
Javier Venancio – Driving While Impaired
Jeramie Page – N-IVD Non-Support of Child – Resisting Public Officer – Breaking and or Entering
John Haddock – DV Protective Order Violation
Joseph Cardona – Larceny of Motor Vehicle (Felony)
Joshua Hunt – PWIMSD Sch II Cs – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Felonious Restraint
Josie Frazier – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Kaylani Dejesus – Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
Leonel Cruz – Driving While Impaired – No Operators License – Reckless Driving To Endagner
Lorenzo Wicks – Assault on a Female
Luis Gomgora – Assault on a Female
Maceo Mayo – Misdemeanor Larceny
Masoud Ahdi – Show Cause
Maynor Ortega-Miranda – Driving While Impaired
Michael Eppley – DV Protective Order Violation – Assault on a Female – Domestic Crim Tresspass
Omari Houston – Conceal Handgun Permit Viol
Osborne Bennet – Felony Possession of Cocaine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resisting Public Officer
Patrick Tyler – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving to Endanger
Robert Hardin – Misuse of 911 System
Robert Young – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Driving While Impaired – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Sergio Flores–Juarez – Driving While Impaired
Sharon Maxwell – Simple Assault
Stephanie Hawkins – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Tania Pledger – Felony Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
Thamar Tirado – AWDW Intent to Kill – Resisting Public Officer
Timohy Hooks – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Tywan Thomas – Communicating Threats – Assault on a Female
Uriah Spears – DV Protective Order Violation
Victor Richardson – AWDW Intent to Kill – Possess Methamphetamine
William Campbell – Driving While Impaired
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, September 24th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.