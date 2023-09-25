Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 24th

1/54 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/54 Angel Manzanares – N-IVD Non-Support of Child

3/54 Anthony Ford – Assault on a Female – Communicating Threats – Interfere Emergency Communication

4/54 Archavis Pearson – PWISD Cocaine

5/54 Arthur Smith – Breaking and or Entering – Possession of Burglary Tools



6/54 Aumnisha Bethea – Simple Assault – Hit:Run Fail Stop Prop Damage

7/54 Brayan Brito–Guzaro – Driving While Impaired

8/54 Chalika Marshall – Simple Assault

9/54 Cheri Weber – Felony Possession of Cocaine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Possess Sch IV CS

10/54 Christina Opyrchal – DWLR Not Impaired Rev



11/54 Christopher Hendricks – Second Degree Trespass

12/54 Church Mobley – Fugitive:Extradition Other State – AWDW Serious Injury

13/54 Cory Schultz – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Drvg-Wanton Disregard – Mal Conduct By Prisoner:Throw

14/54 Daquiri Sellers – Driving While Impaired

15/54 David Traylor – Driving While Impaired



16/54 Deandre Lewis – Larceny of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Second Degree Trespass

17/54 Demarco McDowell – Assault By Strangulation – False Imprisonment – Communicating Threats

18/54 Deontae Robinson – Misdemeanor Larceny

19/54 Donald Springs – IV-D Non-Support of Child – Assault on a Female

20/54 Donald Williams – Possession of Firearm By Felon – Permit Children Use Firearms – Fugitive:Extradition Other State



21/54 Dorion Anderson – Driving While Impaired

22/54 Dylan Holcomb – Second Degree Trespass

23/54 Edward Gonzalez – Assault By Strangulation – Assault on a Female

24/54 Elliott Glenn – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag

25/54 Giovanny Anaya – Assault on a Female



26/54 Javier Venancio – Driving While Impaired

27/54 Jeramie Page – N-IVD Non-Support of Child – Resisting Public Officer – Breaking and or Entering

28/54 John Haddock – DV Protective Order Violation

29/54 Joseph Cardona – Larceny of Motor Vehicle (Felony)

30/54 Joshua Hunt – PWIMSD Sch II Cs – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Felonious Restraint



31/54 Josie Frazier – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

32/54 Kaylani Dejesus – Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny

33/54 Leonel Cruz – Driving While Impaired – No Operators License – Reckless Driving To Endagner

34/54 Lorenzo Wicks – Assault on a Female

35/54 Luis Gomgora – Assault on a Female



36/54 Maceo Mayo – Misdemeanor Larceny

37/54 Masoud Ahdi – Show Cause

38/54 Maynor Ortega-Miranda – Driving While Impaired

39/54 Michael Eppley – DV Protective Order Violation – Assault on a Female – Domestic Crim Tresspass

40/54 Omari Houston – Conceal Handgun Permit Viol



41/54 Osborne Bennet – Felony Possession of Cocaine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Resisting Public Officer

42/54 Patrick Tyler – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving to Endanger

43/54 Robert Hardin – Misuse of 911 System

44/54 Robert Young – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Driving While Impaired – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

45/54 Sergio Flores–Juarez – Driving While Impaired



46/54 Sharon Maxwell – Simple Assault

47/54 Stephanie Hawkins – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

48/54 Tania Pledger – Felony Larceny – Resisting Public Officer

49/54 Thamar Tirado – AWDW Intent to Kill – Resisting Public Officer

50/54 Timohy Hooks – Carrying Concealed Weapon



51/54 Tywan Thomas – Communicating Threats – Assault on a Female

52/54 Uriah Spears – DV Protective Order Violation

53/54 Victor Richardson – AWDW Intent to Kill – Possess Methamphetamine

54/54 William Campbell – Driving While Impaired













































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, September 24th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.