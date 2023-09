Tropical Storm Philippe Forecast to Change Little in Strength

1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9



6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9



















Tropical Storm Philippe is the 17th storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It is located more than 1100 miles to the east of the Northern Leeward Islands. As of the 11am update from the National Hurricane Center, it is moving to the west at 13 mph. A turn to the west-northwest is expected by tonight. It will take more of a northwestward track in a few days — staying away from land and over the Central Atlantic through the start of the weekend.

Philippe has sustained winds at 50 mph with slightly stronger gusts. Tropical Storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center of the storm. It is not forecast to strengthen much over the next few days as it battles moderate wind shear. The storm will continue to struggle late in the week as it moves into drier air and encounters even higher shear.

Unlike Ophelia, which made landfall as a tropical storm early Saturday morning near Emerald Isle, NC, this storm is not a threat to the US mainland.

A little more than 30% of hurricane season remains. There are two more areas to watch in the Atlantic. Including an area of low pressure in the Eastern Atlantic that will likely become a tropical depression within the next few days.

Get the latest information on the tropics by downloading the WCCB Weather App.