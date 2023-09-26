Gaston County Mugshots September 25th
-
1/33
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/33
Yates Moses – Sexual Battery – Kidnapping, False Imprisonment – Assault, Female
-
3/33
Wesley Clinton – Non Support Child Iv D
-
4/33
Veldon Nelson – Non Support Child Iv D
-
5/33
Tremaine Willis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
6/33
Theron Wingate – Parole Warrant
-
7/33
Talmadge Wellmon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
8/33
Summer Frye – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
9/33
Steven Burton – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Sell Methamphetamine
-
10/33
Steven Bartlett – Probation Violation
-
-
11/33
Sammy Galloway – Probation Violation
-
12/33
Ricky McKinney – Failure To Appear, Felon – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Child Abuse – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Window, Tinting Violation – Reckless Driving, To Endanger
-
13/33
Payton Welch – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
14/33
Nathan Station – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off – Probation Violation
-
15/33
Natalie Furr – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
16/33
Matthew Headquist – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Larceny, Firearm
-
17/33
Joseph Galloway – Sch IV, Possess, Simple
-
18/33
Jonathan Hunter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
19/33
Jitavia Stone – Threat, Communicate – Telephone, Harassing Phone Call
-
20/33
Jannell Pacilli–Wilkerson – Robbery, Common Law – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Handicapped, Felony
-
-
21/33
James Waters – Assault, Simple – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
22/33
James Taylor – Habeas Corpus
-
23/33
Jameisha Parks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
24/33
Jamar Hardin – Firearm, Carry Concealed
-
25/33
J B Watts – Failure To Appear, Felony – Firearm, Possess Felon – Go Armed To Terror Of Public – Discharge Firearm In City
-
-
26/33
Harley Lloyd – Domestic Violence Protection Order
-
27/33
Dominuque Littlejon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
28/33
Christopher Lance – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
29/33
Charles Spikes – Probation Violation
-
30/33
Brody Harkey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
31/33
Bo Whorley – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Simple
-
32/33
Allante Perry – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – Cancl:Revok:Susp Certif:Tag – Insurance, No Liability
-
33/33
Akin Wallace – Probation Violation
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, September 25th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.