Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 25th
-
1/51
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
-
2/51
Alfonso Rangel – C:S – Sch II – Possess – Other – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
3/51
Amanda Smith – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Simple Assault
-
4/51
Amber Graves – Simple Assault
-
5/51
Aramis Wise – Assault On A Female – Interfere Emergency Communication
-
-
6/51
Ashlea Jacobson – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
-
7/51
Benjamin Hamby – Felony Possess Sch I CS
-
8/51
Brandon Hunter – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
9/51
Brian Stevens – Probation Violation – Out Of County
-
10/51
Darlington Benn – Stat Rape Of Child By Adult – Indecent Liberties With Child
-
-
11/51
Demetress Brewer – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
12/51
Donniehue Patterson – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats – Harassing Phone Call
-
13/51
Dontay Drayton – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
14/51
Ebony Adams – Felony Larceny
-
15/51
Emmanuel Patterson – Assault On A Female
-
-
16/51
Feliciano Clark – Attempted First Degree Murder – Conspiracy – Felony
-
17/51
Jacob Thomasson – Assault On A Female
-
18/51
Jalaal Hoskie – Resisting Public Officer
-
19/51
James Jones – Felony Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering
-
20/51
Jeffrey Martinez – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
-
-
21/51
Jermichael Brown – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
-
22/51
Jetzon Portillo–Espana – Speeding – No Operator’s License – Reckless Driving To Endanger
-
23/51
John Batts – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam
-
24/51
John Haddock – DV Protective Order Violation
-
25/51
Joshua Berndt – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny
-
-
26/51
Katherine Handy – Comtempt Of Court
-
27/51
Ke’Ana Clark – Simple Assault
-
28/51
Kenneth Kea – Obtain Property False Pretense
-
29/51
Kristen Jackson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
30/51
Lamont Hudson – Second Degree Trespass
-
-
31/51
Lemuel Carr – Probation Violation
-
32/51
Lexton Williams – Breaking And Or Entering – Resisting Public Officer – Larceny After Break:Enter
-
33/51
Luis Cabrera–Segura – Communicating Threats
-
34/51
Malik Carter – Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female – Battery Of Unborn Child
-
35/51
Marco Garcia–Cruz – Assault On A Female
-
-
36/51
Maryuri Tapia – Simple Assault
-
37/51
Maurice Ubiles – Attempted First Degree Murder – Felony Conspiracy
-
38/51
Michael Dickens – Communicating Threats
-
39/51
Nicholas Kostiw – Driving While Impaired
-
40/51
Rashad Pauley – Second Degree Trespass
-
-
41/51
Ricco Mcham – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – False Imprisonment
-
42/51
Richard Perry – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
43/51
Shaleesa Simmons – Simple Assault
-
44/51
Shante Mitchell – Second Degree Trespass
-
45/51
Siera Massey – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
-
46/51
Stanley Colonel – Threatening Telephone Call
-
47/51
Sydney Jackson – Resisting Public Officer – Injury To Personal Property – Simple Assault
-
48/51
Thomas Griffin – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger
-
49/51
Tzion Orama – Probation Violation – Obtain Property False Pretense – Uttering A Forged Instrument
-
50/51
Willie Walker – Second Degree Trespass – Assault Co:Campus Police Ofcr
-
-
51/51
Zahir King – PWISD Cocaine
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, September 25th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.