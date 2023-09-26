WCCB Charlotte: News Videographer (Full Time)

WCCB Charlotte Full Time News Videographer

WCCB Charlotte is looking for an experienced videographer to join our team of competitive and award-winning photojournalists.

Responsibilities include shooting and editing stories for newscasts.

Applicants must understand how to use established quality standards such as selecting the best video, sequences, natural sound breaks and effects. Experience with setting up and shooting liveshots with lights and cellular backpack units. It’s news so you will have to be flexible and available to work mornings, weekends and evenings.

We need a self-starter who works well under pressure, can multitask and meet news deadlines. Must be able to work as a team with a reporter but also able to work on their own covering a wide range of stories.

You must possess a valid driver’s license and an excellent driving record.

College preferred but relevant experience will be considered.

Please send link along with your resume to:

Chris Keimig

WCCB Chief Photographer

ckeimig@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls

EOE

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.