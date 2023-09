Gaston County Mugshots September 26th

1/36 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/36 Jaiden Barrett – Possession Of A Weapon Of Mass Destruction – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Resisting A Public Officer

3/36 Ashleigh Cameron – Methamphetamine Trafficking – Maintaining A Place For Sale Of A Controlled Substance – Speed, Exceed Safe, I

4/36 Vashti Cargile – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property

5/36 Cameron Davis – Failure To Appear



6/36 Rodney Day – Probation Violation

7/36 Sherri Dobbins-Wilson – Assault On A Government Official – Simple Assault – Resisting A Public Officer

8/36 Thomas Elmore – Assault On A Female – Resisting A Public Officer

9/36 Brooke Gaines – 2nd Degree Trespassing

10/36 Charles Golden – Obtaining Property By False Pretense



11/36 Matthew Grant – Failure To Appear

12/36 Kenya Hadden – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Failure To Appear

13/36 David Henry – Possession Of Methamphetamine

14/36 John Hicks – Failure To Appear

15/36 Dasan Hudson – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle



16/36 Joshua Hunt – Failure To Appear

17/36 Jamarion Huntley – Possession Of A Weapon Of Mass Destruction – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Assault By Pointing A Gun

18/36 Amy Ivester – Assault By Inflicting Serious Injury

19/36 Valerie Jackson – Failure To Appear – Simple Assault

20/36 Gideon Johnson – Possession Of A Firearm – Parole Warrant



21/36 Angela Juarez – Probation Violation

22/36 Jordan Ledford – Possession Of Scheduled II Controlled Substance

23/36 Stethon Miller – Embezzlement

24/36 Micah Newton – Parole Warrant

25/36 Jerry Parks – Failure To Appear



26/36 Cody Philbeck – Larceny By Anti-Inventory Device

27/36 Eric Roman – Assault On A Female

28/36 Daniel Setzer – Conspiracy

29/36 John Smith – Assault On A Female

30/36 Brandon Springs – Probation Violation



31/36 Flynn Szady – Failure To Appear

32/36 Jacob Tilley – Possession Of Scheduled II Controlled Substance

33/36 Matthew Trantham – Failure To Appear

34/36 Dalton Walker – Failure To Appear

35/36 Edward Welch – Possession Of Scheduled III Controlled Substance



36/36 Donald Wells – Failure To Appear









































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, September 26th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.